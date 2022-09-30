Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pdjnews.com
Perry students participate in ‘See You at the Pole’ event
‘See You at the Pole’, an annual day of prayer held all over the globe, took place Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, .at all three Perry school locations. This year’s theme was “Aflame-Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive...PRAY! - Romans 12:11-12.” This student-led activity brought about 200 elementary students, 30 junior-high students, and 50 highschool students to the flagpole…
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Gov. Stitt takes part in training for active shooter situations in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma continue to train for active shooter situations. This week, they were joined by Governor Kevin Stitt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared pictures of Gov. Stitt taking part in the training, which is part of Mission: Secure Our Schools. Gov. Stitt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Authorities in Oklahoma collecting donations for family of fallen officer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area,...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
KOCO
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County?
We've done the research and these are candidates who Cleveland County voters will see on their ballots Nov. 8. The post Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County? appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two fallen Oklahoma firefighters to be honored
The lives of two Oklahoma firefighters will be honored by the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
visitokc.com
Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC
The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
edmondoutlook.com
The Crafted House
A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly
January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
Comments / 0