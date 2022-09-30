ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

Perry students participate in ‘See You at the Pole’ event

‘See You at the Pole’, an annual day of prayer held all over the globe, took place Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, .at all three Perry school locations. This year’s theme was “Aflame-Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive...PRAY! - Romans 12:11-12.” This student-led activity brought about 200 elementary students, 30 junior-high students, and 50 highschool students to the flagpole…
PERRY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt takes part in training for active shooter situations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma continue to train for active shooter situations. This week, they were joined by Governor Kevin Stitt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared pictures of Gov. Stitt taking part in the training, which is part of Mission: Secure Our Schools. Gov. Stitt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Noyce
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uco#Stem Education#Linus College#Stem
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
edmondoutlook.com

The Crafted House

A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
EDMOND, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly

January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy