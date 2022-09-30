ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

Ponca City News

Local family spreads joy in the community with their ‘Skellies’

Body Locals Cheryl and Kevin Tinklenberg have been preparing for ‘spooky season’ since 2021. While they had been decorating for Halloween for years, during Halloween of 2021 and the hight of COVID-19 they saw an opportunity to bring joy to the community in such an already dark time, by having a year round gallery for their skeleton decorations.
PONCA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Grace Ann Segura

Grace Ann Segura was born January 30, 1956, in Perry, Ok to Jesse and Dorothy Phillips. She passed away on September 20, 2022, from a stroke while on a ladies’ retreat in Branson, Mo. Grace had traveled to Branson with friends from her church, SouthPointe Baptist, here in Guthrie....
BRANSON, MO
City
Perry, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
pdjnews.com

Mirriors of yesterday

Honorary parade Marshal for the 119th annual Cherokee Strip Celebration Parade is Leanna Holt, a long’time Perry business woman. The selection was made by the Perry Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. One of the first women in Perry to own her own business. Cincy Miller, an employee of the Perry Police Department, has received a $500 scholarship from the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police Association…
PERRY, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison Block Party provides fun and food and festivities

The American Legion Family started out the Block Party with an early Pancake Breakfast (donations accepted!) on Saturday, September 24. The Arbor Day mile-long Fun Run followed, drawing schoolchildren of all ages. Participants were awarded a water bottle. The turtle races were great fun, with the challenge of predicting the paths of the terrapins! Emcee Roy Fleshman announced drawings and…
MORRISON, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 23-30

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 23-30 include:. Felicia Renee Bales, 39, Ponca City, contempt of court. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, traffic charges, obtaining money or property under false pretenses and larceny. William Martin Benzing, 24,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

American Legion Auxiliary installs officers Boys and Girls State give report

In Morrison, the Christie-Jones Post, Unit and Squadron of the American Legion Family recently had a dinner. They began the year of service to our veterans. This event was enjoyed by over 50 members and guests at the Morrison Red Building on Casey’s Trail. There were many dignitaries present including the Oklahoma President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Gayle Keene and her husband Jimmy…
MORRISON, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

