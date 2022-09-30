Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Local family spreads joy in the community with their ‘Skellies’
Body Locals Cheryl and Kevin Tinklenberg have been preparing for ‘spooky season’ since 2021. While they had been decorating for Halloween for years, during Halloween of 2021 and the hight of COVID-19 they saw an opportunity to bring joy to the community in such an already dark time, by having a year round gallery for their skeleton decorations.
pdjnews.com
Grace Ann Segura
Grace Ann Segura was born January 30, 1956, in Perry, Ok to Jesse and Dorothy Phillips. She passed away on September 20, 2022, from a stroke while on a ladies’ retreat in Branson, Mo. Grace had traveled to Branson with friends from her church, SouthPointe Baptist, here in Guthrie....
okctalk.com
Best double cheeseburger in American being served at new Flycatcher Club
Now open and serving what the Food Network's Alton Brown called the best double cheeseburger in America, The Flycatcher Club is located at 1137 NW 2nd next to Beer City Music Hall and Fair-Weather Friend brewery. Flycatcher is operated by the proprietors of Bar Arbolada and also offers other food...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
pdjnews.com
Mirriors of yesterday
Honorary parade Marshal for the 119th annual Cherokee Strip Celebration Parade is Leanna Holt, a long’time Perry business woman. The selection was made by the Perry Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. One of the first women in Perry to own her own business. Cincy Miller, an employee of the Perry Police Department, has received a $500 scholarship from the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police Association…
pdjnews.com
Morrison Block Party provides fun and food and festivities
The American Legion Family started out the Block Party with an early Pancake Breakfast (donations accepted!) on Saturday, September 24. The Arbor Day mile-long Fun Run followed, drawing schoolchildren of all ages. Participants were awarded a water bottle. The turtle races were great fun, with the challenge of predicting the paths of the terrapins! Emcee Roy Fleshman announced drawings and…
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 23-30
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 23-30 include:. Felicia Renee Bales, 39, Ponca City, contempt of court. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, traffic charges, obtaining money or property under false pretenses and larceny. William Martin Benzing, 24,...
KOCO
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
pdjnews.com
American Legion Auxiliary installs officers Boys and Girls State give report
In Morrison, the Christie-Jones Post, Unit and Squadron of the American Legion Family recently had a dinner. They began the year of service to our veterans. This event was enjoyed by over 50 members and guests at the Morrison Red Building on Casey’s Trail. There were many dignitaries present including the Oklahoma President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Gayle Keene and her husband Jimmy…
KOCO
Oklahoma family stuck at Disney due to Ian after flying to Florida for son’s birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Midwest City family of three is trying to make the most of a surreal situation after being stranded on vacation in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. The Newmans flew down for their son's birthday Saturday, but they didn't pay attention to the forecast of a major hurricane headed their way.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Community supports Oklahoma City police sergeant killed in car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community continues to support an Oklahoma City police sergeant who was killed in a car crash. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home on Interstate 44 when a car crossed the median and hit her. KOCO 5 has seen an outpouring of community support and ways they are remembering her.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Man convicted of killing roommate sentenced to 40 years
A man who was convicted of killing one of his roommates has been sentenced.
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
