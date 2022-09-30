Read full article on original website
Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged an additional $625 million in security aid for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the White House. The HIMARS systems, in particular, are credited with helping Ukraine's military gain momentum in...
Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects
A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states
Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
Democrats, Republicans are shining a light on migration ahead of midterms
Republicans and Democrats are trying to highlight their differences on a variety of issues ahead of November's elections, and a key focus is immigration. It's a topic thrust in the spotlight again after some Republican governors sent migrants from the southern border to states including Massachusetts, California and New York.
Rep. Schrier says Dem spending 'rescued our economy,' despite inflation reaching 40-year high
Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier, who is seeking re-election this fall, said that the Democrats recent spending "rescued" the economy, despite inflation
U.S. Senate passes bill limiting NDAs
NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Senate voted unanimously last week to pass a bill that would limit non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. “NDAs have been weaponized by employers, corporations and others in power to cover up abuse and sexual misconduct,” said Sen. Mazie...
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker's latest scandal: 'We're going to need a few days to assess'
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.
Top Pentagon official hails Ukraine gains as a ‘significant’ accomplishment
The gains come as Vladimir Putin moved on Tuesday to formally and illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in legal battle over special master
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to intervene in a legal fight over a special master to review classified records seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
National Archives releases new details of effort to retrieve docs Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives and Records Administration on Monday released two sets of correspondence that offer new insight into the effort to retrieve boxes of presidential records recovered Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January. The National Archives recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages,...
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
