Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged an additional $625 million in security aid for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the White House. The HIMARS systems, in particular, are credited with helping Ukraine's military gain momentum in...
Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects

A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states

Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
U.S. Senate passes bill limiting NDAs

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Senate voted unanimously last week to pass a bill that would limit non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. “NDAs have been weaponized by employers, corporations and others in power to cover up abuse and sexual misconduct,” said Sen. Mazie...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in documents probe

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The action from the former president's legal team comes after a federal appeals court ruled that the Justice Department's...
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
