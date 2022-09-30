Read full article on original website
Sports would be all right if it wasn’t for the organizations that run them
Yesterday was just a banner day for the governing bodies of sports. We know that people in power will do just about anything to protect what little fiefdom they have. In the grand scheme of things, having a seat on the organization running whatever league or game is a pretty small fiefdom. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with a waterfall of ass-covering, even if that means people lower than that fiefdom are getting hurt.
Week 4 NFL Powerless Rankings: Texans sit atop trash heap
It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. The first few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been somewhat unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the powerless ranking for Week 4.
Week 4 NFL Most and Least Valuable Players: Baker Mayfield watched Patrick Mahomes’ transcendent talent from the NFL cellar
Justin Jefferson’s 10 catches for 147 yards yards in London buoyed the Vikings’ win over New Orleans, Saquon Barkley once again took on multiple duties in the Giants’ zero-quarterback offense and Seattle’s Geno Smith earned the weekend’s highest pass-rating, but in Kansas City’s resounding win, Patrick Mahomes illustrated the difference in dynamicism between himself and a rapidly aging Tom Brady.
The Dallas Cowboys are frauds
Sports has a short menu: wins and losses. Normally, that’s all that matters. Then there’s the Dallas Cowboys. For sure, their 3-1 record has come as a surprise to most. On Sunday, they beat the Washington Commanders, 25-10, to win their third straight game. Even more shocking is...
Dallas Cowboys: A Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott ‘QB controversy’
The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated since Cooper Rush became their starting quarterback following Dak Prescott’s Week 1 thumb injury. Rush is 3-0 this season, and 4-0 in his career, as Cowboys QB1. On Sunday, Rush became the first Dallas QB to start their career with four consecutive wins. He also joins Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner as the only undrafted QBs in NFL history to win their first four starts and pass for at least 1,000 yards.
Geno Smith is making the most of this opportunity by playing historically well
You remember Geno Smith don’t you? The former New York Jets starting quarterback whose career was derailed in 2015 after getting sucker punched by a defensive player who hasn’t played in the NFL since that season. The guy who replaced Eli Manning for one week in 2017. The quarterback of the last-of -dynamic West Virginia offenses who threw 42 touchdown passes in his final season.
Rob Manfred strikes again!
MLB entered its last series of the season on Monday, and there wasn’t a game on the schedule worth watching. Wild-card seeding doesn’t really get the blood going, y’know. The last weekend of the season is supposed to contain some drama somewhere, and yet in the first...
Aaron Judge has to hit No. 62, right? Right?
The anticipation has been simmering for weeks, bursting at the seams to see the record-breaking home run off the bat of Aaron Judge. The euphoric release from Yankees fans will be palpable if No. 62 occurs over the next 36 hours, cementing Judge’s place in baseball’s history with one stroke through the batter’s box. Tuesday’s afternoon-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers represents games Nos. 160 and 161 for New York this season, with tomorrow afternoon’s tilt being the regular-season finale. In the span of that trio of games, Judge should make about 10 more plate appearances against the Texas Rangers. It’d be one of the sports’ greatest cases of blue balls if Judge finishes the season tied with Roger Maris.
From race-norming to Tua Tagovailoa — do all brains matter in the NFL?
During every NFL broadcast, you can be certain that you’ll hear about a player’s IQ or the genius of a coach or coordinator. This league values smarts — just not brains. What happened to Tua Tagovailoa is the talk of the NFL, as people are “concerned” about his health, as it seems like he endured multiple concussions in a span of a few days. The Miami Dolphins have said otherwise — despite the NFLPA stepping in to fire the neurologist who initially cleared Tua. But words from Dolphins executives can’t erase what we saw happen to their young quarterback against the Bills and Bengals.
There are many reasons why eight is the perfect number for the CFP expansion
The way I’d describe Week 5 of the college football season is the invisible fence test. If you’re unfamiliar, and you shouldn’t be since I just made it up, I’m referring to the phenomenon that is big dogs shrugging off the shock of an electric barrier.
Talk shit, get hit! That's what UFC fighter Casey O'Neill was trying to prove
Twitter is a cesspool of insecurity. This is no brilliant revelation. Twitter has long been considered the trolliest of all social media platforms, promoting short, anonymous posts from anyone with internet service. It’s prime real estate for someone to spew vile filth with no repercussions. That’s what Twitter user Cal Davies thought would happen when he tweeted at professional UFC mixed martial artist Casey O’Neill, calling her a “low-level fighter.” She’s not. O’Neill has a 9-0 record in her career. O’Neill broke the professional fighters’ code though, indulging in the troll’s comments, and challenged him to a fight.
It’s time the NFL made Guardian Caps mandatory
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening concussion on Thursday Night Football, the NFL has taken baby steps to prevent another woozy player from bypassing the concussion protocol. Tagovailoa’s hands and arms stuck in the fencing response was one of the most indelible images since Lawrence Taylor snapped Joe Theismann’s leg on Monday Night Football.
J.J. Watt plans to play just days after having his heart shocked back into rhythm
Arizona Cardinals’ defensive end J.J. Watt posted an alarming Tweet Sunday morning just hours before kickoff of the team’s game on the east coast against the Carolina Panthers. Watt stated that some news about him had been leaked and was going to be reported today. Immediately, most who caught this tweet were probably racking their brains and thinking, ok, what happened? From there, Watt went on to explain the following.
Set your DVR when Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga are playing
In the fall of 1994, Michael Jordan was still away from the NBA and the World Series was canceled. For a young Chicago Bulls and White Sox fan, there wasn’t much to look forward to in sports, especially with Horace Grant having just signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency.
