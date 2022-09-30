Read full article on original website
Mirriors of yesterday
Honorary parade Marshal for the 119th annual Cherokee Strip Celebration Parade is Leanna Holt, a long’time Perry business woman. The selection was made by the Perry Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. One of the first women in Perry to own her own business. Cincy Miller, an employee of the Perry Police Department, has received a $500 scholarship from the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police Association…
Agenda released for Commissioner meeting
The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • REAP Grant application to add 5 new miles of 6” line and 10 new…
Grace Ann Segura
Grace Ann Segura was born January 30, 1956, in Perry, Ok to Jesse and Dorothy Phillips. She passed away on September 20, 2022, from a stroke while on a ladies’ retreat in Branson, Mo. Grace had traveled to Branson with friends from her church, SouthPointe Baptist, here in Guthrie....
Perry students participate in ‘See You at the Pole’ event
‘See You at the Pole’, an annual day of prayer held all over the globe, took place Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, .at all three Perry school locations. This year’s theme was “Aflame-Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive...PRAY! - Romans 12:11-12.” This student-led activity brought about 200 elementary students, 30 junior-high students, and 50 highschool students to the flagpole…
American Legion Auxiliary installs officers Boys and Girls State give report
In Morrison, the Christie-Jones Post, Unit and Squadron of the American Legion Family recently had a dinner. They began the year of service to our veterans. This event was enjoyed by over 50 members and guests at the Morrison Red Building on Casey’s Trail. There were many dignitaries present including the Oklahoma President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Gayle Keene and her husband Jimmy…
Morrison Block Party provides fun and food and festivities
The American Legion Family started out the Block Party with an early Pancake Breakfast (donations accepted!) on Saturday, September 24. The Arbor Day mile-long Fun Run followed, drawing schoolchildren of all ages. Participants were awarded a water bottle. The turtle races were great fun, with the challenge of predicting the paths of the terrapins! Emcee Roy Fleshman announced drawings and…
Area schools publish eligibility scales for free or reduced-price student meals
Area schools have announced their policy for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Billings Public Schools have released their statement. the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. …
Noble, Kay counties crash claims life several others injured in pile up
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, I-35 was closed in Noble and Kay Counties due to a multiple vehicle crash and grass fire. All lanes of north and southbound of I35 were closed between mile marker 203 in Noble County and mile marker 211 in Kay County. Drivers were directed to avoid the area and locate an alternate route, such as US-77. The accident involved at least two semis, four cars, and several other…
Morrison Ladycats win Regionals
The Morrison Lady Wildcats were named the 2022 Morrison Regional Champs! These ladies will go to the State Tournament for the fourth year in a row.
