hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss ends Kentucky's dream start, continues its own
Rapid Reactions Presented by — In a hyped battle of unbeatens, No. 14 Ole Miss made the biggest plays to escape unscathed with a 22-19 victory Saturday over No. 7 Kentucky. The Rebels were clinging to that 3-point lead late in the 4th quarter, but Kentucky was driving. Ole Miss forced a fumble against Will Levis and recovered at its own 21, ending the drive and essentially sealing the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
therebelwalk.com
Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering
OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
actionnews5.com
‘Gut-wrenched’: Family of 1991 murder victim speaks out after killer appeals for parole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim’s family is devastated after the man convicted in a 31-year-old murder case appealed for parole. In 1991, Freddie Bell was charged with two murders that took place on the same day, one in North Mississippi and another in Memphis. He could be granted...
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Bo Duke
Bo Duke is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 29, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WLBT
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk is in jail with no bond - but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after violating parole. Six...
Dropping Mississippi River levels impacting local fishing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S Fish and Wildlife biologists have said slowing barge traffic and dropping river levels could benefit plants, fish and wildlife in the Mississippi River. And, with a drought dropping water levels in the river, we are seeing an impact on the barge traffic. Local fishermen said...
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
wcbi.com
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
