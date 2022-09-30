Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Inflation Reduction Act Impacts Commercial Transportation Industry
Incentives for climate and clean energy programs, adding fire to the push for alternative energy infrastructure. This comes amid major global disruptions and volatile diesel prices in the energy market, with many shippers already overwhelmed with managing traditional transportation networks. Though the act creates incentives for early adopters of alternative...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Google Maps’ Eco-Friendly Routing Optimizes Fleet Management
Google Maps launched eco-friendly routing to help drivers find the most fuel-efficient routes using insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and data from the European Environment Agency. Since launching, it’s estimated to have helped remove more than half a million metric tons of carbon emissions—equivalent to taking 100,000 fuel-based cars off the road.
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
