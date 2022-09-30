Read full article on original website
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
Pickup crash on turnpike injures 3
Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia. The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
On the fringe of grass fire danger
Days without rain are raising concerns about grass fires across Kansas. The Reading area had a scare Monday, when a hay baler caught fire near Road 180 and Road S. A few acres of surrounding pasture were burned.
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Flying biscuits at Sertoma breakfast
The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. “We probably served more than we have in the past... It’s a record number,” Terri Summey said Sunday about the club’s annual scholarship breakfast.
Emporia State football bounces back in Turnpike Tussle shootout
Emporia State responded after a loss last week and defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle, 42-35, in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. “They're a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We controlled the game for three and a half quarters. When you're playing a really good offense like that, you've got to make them earn everything and I thought we did.”
Ross to hold grand opening Saturday
One of Emporia’s newest stores will open this weekend. Ross Dress for Less will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The store is located in 2724 W. 24th Ave., in the Emporia Pavilions. Emporia Land Development LLC announced last summer that it had signed long...
Emporia girls golf take third at Manhattan Invite
The Emporia High School girls golf team finished third at the Manhattan Invite on Monday. “Overall, it was a tough day in a big tournament,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The course was challenging as always with the trees and the hard, fast greens.”
Women in Business: Brielle Gaskill brings luxury to a small town
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Brielle Gaskill, who owns Be•You•tiful Esthetics and Suites. As a hard-working woman herself, Brielle Gaskill knows how hard women in Emporia work. All she wants? For them to...
EMS students raising money for local organizations through Walk-a-Thon
Emporia Middle School sixth-graders will participate in the ninth annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser at the Emporia High School track this Friday. Students will be walking the track most of the day, Christy Dragonas, sixth-grade counselor, said, as part of their fundraising efforts for five local organizations. Students will be raising money through Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so through individual sixth-graders or by calling EMS at 620-341-2335.
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
Pool and Gleason earn MIAA Football Athlete of the Week honors for Emporia State
Emporia State's Braden Gleason and Jaedon Pool were named MIAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week as presented by Mammoth Turf. They both had key contributions during the Hornets 42-35 win at Washburn in the 118th edition of the Turnpike Tussle. Gleason recorded his third 300-yard game of the...
A look at the week ahead for Emporia High athletics
Boys soccer will host Wichita Trinity Academy tonight and play at Beran Academy in Elbing on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. The team is coming off a key Centennial League win against Manhattan last Thursday night. Gymnastics will also have two meets this week. The...
ESU Bulletin editor worries for future of student newspaper
The Bulletin has been the voice of Emporia State University students since 1901. Now, its future appears uncertain. Following the dismissal of 33 faculty members at ESU under the workforce management framework, the English, Modern Languages and Journalism program was left reeling. Mel Storm, program chair, confirmed that the following tracks have been suspended:
The People Speak
Professors have never been in the classified system of the State of Kansas. So I am just attempting to use a comparison here. I had many classified employees at KSTC/EKSC/ESU at one time. And I had to know the regulations. Part of the law that made up the “classified” civil...
Who's getting a game ball?: The three best performances from the Tiger Bowl
In a game that breeds chaos, the Tiger Bowl between LSU and Auburn did not disappoint as LSU won in nail-biting fashion, 21-17. After being down 17-0 due to the play of Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, LSU got a big break in the second quarter when linebacker BJ Ojulari strip-sacked Ashford and Jay Ward scooped up the ball and went into the end zone to make it 17-7. Later in the second quarter, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make the game 17-14 going into halftime.
