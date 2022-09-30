Emporia Middle School sixth-graders will participate in the ninth annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser at the Emporia High School track this Friday. Students will be walking the track most of the day, Christy Dragonas, sixth-grade counselor, said, as part of their fundraising efforts for five local organizations. Students will be raising money through Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so through individual sixth-graders or by calling EMS at 620-341-2335.

