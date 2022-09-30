Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development
HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
Register Citizen
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
Register Citizen
Glenbrook Community Center's future 'in limbo' after Stamford mayor backs down on affordable housing plan
STAMFORD — After months of debate and pushback from residents, Mayor Caroline Simmons yanked a proposed sale that would have led to the redevelopment of the closed Glenbrook Community Center as an income-restricted apartment building. The Board of Representatives was slated to vote on the proposal Monday night, a...
connect-bridgeport.com
For Sale: One of City's Older Buildings in Older Plaza Likely to have New Owner as Change Set for Future
Back on Sept. 6, Vast Holdings, LLC received preliminary plat approval from the Bridgeport Planning Commission to subdivide property at The Square @ Bridgeport. Today, it is possible that final approval will be given. The matter became secondary in nature when Scott Werdebaugh, who represented the LLC at the meeting,...
Register Citizen
Thousands of apartments could be built near Stamford’s train station. Here's why.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Stamford Zoning Board this past week unanimously approved the final section of a comprehensive rezoning project that covers Mill River Park and much of the area surrounding the Stamford Transportation Center. Two previous sections of the transportation center...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds
TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
Register Citizen
Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, popular chocolate shop in Ridgefield, to move to larger location
RIDGEFIELD — For 10 years, Deborah Ann Backes, co-owner of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe on 381 Main St., wanted to be able to make cakes from her shop but she didn't have the space do to so. In a few weeks, however, that will change, when she relocates the business into a larger space in town, at 409 Main St.
Norwalk Council greenlights marijuana in city, ball moves to P&Z
NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members have approved a cannabis ordinance for the city along party lines. Leaders said it’s “just a beginning,” as results from its implementation will be reviewed as time marches along and revisions will be made accordingly. The sole no vote came...
Register Citizen
Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Register Citizen
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
Register Citizen
Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
Register Citizen
DOT to reconfigure Middletown's dangerous, crash-heavy Route 9 on-ramps
MIDDLETOWN — After more than a decade of planning, the state Department of Transportation will begin work to reconfigure the Route 17 on-ramp to northbound Route 9 to improve safety, aiming to reduce the high number of crashes at the interchange. The project has become a priority of the...
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
westportlocal.com
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
Register Citizen
Culinary power couple opens restaurant — inside East Haven High School
EAST HAVEN — John and Heather Profetto are married. They also work together. For some couples, that dynamic might test the relationship. For the Profettos, who spent three decades running the Milford-based Rainbow Gardens restaurant before selling it in 2019 to go into teaching, their teamwork has transformed East Haven High School’sculinary program.
