ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development

HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
HADDAM, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades

STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
STRATFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Stratford, CT
Business
Register Citizen

Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds

TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Concrete Blocks#Gfi#Gfi Partners#Hearst Connecticut Media
Register Citizen

Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Register Citizen

Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’

NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
NORWALK, CT
westportlocal.com

“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement

The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
WESTPORT, CT
Scribe

39 CHURCH ST

Spacious and Private - 1-Bedroom in Downtown New Haven! - Beautiful and spacious, 1-bedroom on 4th floor of vintage Ninth Square building. Designer touches throughout - wide plank wood floors, island-style kitchens with custom quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrig, gas range, dishwasher and microwave), washer/dryer, individually controlled heat/AC, and tiled bathroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Culinary power couple opens restaurant — inside East Haven High School

EAST HAVEN — John and Heather Profetto are married. They also work together. For some couples, that dynamic might test the relationship. For the Profettos, who spent three decades running the Milford-based Rainbow Gardens restaurant before selling it in 2019 to go into teaching, their teamwork has transformed East Haven High School’sculinary program.
EAST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy