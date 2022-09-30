ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334U8A_0iGyqE8x00

Tennis star Naomi Osaka wore Air Jordan sneakers ahead of their release date to the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is living her best life. After battling injuries throughout most of this year, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion is finally getting some much-needed downtime.

Early this morning, pictures of Osaka attending the 2022 NBA Japan Games took off on social media. The 24-year-old sat courtside with celebrities, posed for pictures with players, and even got to meet BTS rapper Suga .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Osaka, a well-documented sneakerhead, also shared pictures of the heat she had on her feet. In the third picture on Osaka's Instagram post above, we have a clear picture of her retro Air Jordan shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the old-school kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqzL1_0iGyqE8x00
View of the Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found' sneakers.

Nike

Osaka wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' colorway. The shoe that started it all for NBA legend Michael Jordan has been redesigned in every way imaginable over the past 37 years. Yet, the classic Chicago Bulls colors always look best on the model.

The 'Lost & Found' colorway features a white leather upper with a black Swoosh logo and laces with red overlays. To create a vintage 1980s aesthetic, the padded collar has cracked black leather, while a pre-yellowed finish is applied to the white rubber midsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' hits shelves on November 19, 2022, for $180 in men's sizes. Fans can purchase the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's also a cool coincidence that Osaka's boyfriend, Cordae, has a song titled "Lost & Found." We will keep you updated as we approach the release of these highly-anticipated shoes. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Stephen Curry Gifts BTS Member Game-Worn Shoes

Suga Wears Travis Scott Air Jordans to Warriors Practice

Air Jordan 37 is Finally Here

Comments / 18

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Air Jordans#Nba Preseason Game#Grand Slam#The Air Jordan 1 High#Chicago Bulls
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
229
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy