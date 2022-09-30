Read full article on original website
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Fond du Lac couple makes physical therapy a personal mission
Veteran and amputee Saul Bosquez and his wife, physical therapist Jessica Bosquez opened a cash-only physical therapy clinic to help people overcome life-changing injuries.
UPMATTERS
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Milwaukee woman rescues puppy while battling through two hurricanes
Christina Lloyd finally made her way home to Milwaukee after finding herself in not one but two hurricanes between Puerto Rico and Florida.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
whby.com
Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
wtaq.com
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
WBAY Green Bay
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
Resolution paving way for new Kwik Trip causes controversy in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)-A plan to bring another Kwik Trip into town isn’t making everybody happy. On Monday night, the Menasha common council approved two resolutions that will pave the way for developers to start building a new Kwik Trip on the property that used to house Bubba’s Pub on Racine Road. The resolutions approved an […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
wiproud.com
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
