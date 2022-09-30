ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

UPMATTERS

Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

