Read full article on original website
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Barnes’ ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour takes aim at Johnson on abortion
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes stopped in Madison Tuesday as part of a tour taking aim at incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s position on abortion rights. During Tuesday’s event, part of Barnes’ “Ron Against Roe” tour, the lieutenant governor and Senate hopeful blasted Johnson as “a senator who is hell-bent on taking peoples’ rights away, hell-bent on...
Exclusive-Biden to nominate U.S. surgeon general to join WHO executive board -official
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Comments / 0