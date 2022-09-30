ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodney Harrison shared an emotional message for football players dealing with head injuries

"I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions." The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. New England managed to keep the game close despite being forced to play most of the afternoon with rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe, but Aaron Rodgers was, in the words of Bill Belichick, “too good.”
Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night. It was Boise State’s first game...
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

