Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Exciting Part of Technology is That Everything is Possible - Interview With Tobi Ogundele
I’m Tobi Ogundele and I’m an Online Marketing Consultant and content creator. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Internet Heroes, Emerging Tech and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Karen Shidlo and I am CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland. I spent a lot of my childhood in the USA and went to college in New York before moving back to Europe because my family chose to remain here.
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
Meta's Groundbreaking AI Film Maker: Make-A-Scene
Meta AI’s new model make-a-video is out and in a single sentence: it generates videos from text. It's not only able to generate videos, but it's also the new state-of-the-art method, producing higher quality and more coherent videos than ever before. This is all information you must’ve seen already on a news website or just by reading the title of the article, but what you don’t know yet is what it is exactly and how it works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
We’re Here to Hear About Your Hacktoberfest Contribution!
Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and the broader contributor community. This month's event is all about giving back to the community. We want to know everything about your contributions to this season. So, what are you waiting for, answer these questions quickly for us! Include links, images, code snippets, whatever we want but we want it all! Include your GitHub Profile/PR/Issue Link, images or embeds to make it more inviting for our readers.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Calls CBDCs the ‘Single Most Dangerous Innovation’ – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is not a fan of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and even sees them as a threat. In a recent interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson argues that CBDCs are the “single-most dangerous innovation that we’ve ever seen in monetary policy.”. “CBDCs… they’re not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter XII - The Behavior of Measuring-Rods
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XII. THE BEHAVIOUR...
Axie Infinity $AXS Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Axie Infinity. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Axie Infinity wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
"There's No Need For Me To Pay You": 31 Out-Of-Control Influencers Who Need To Tone Down Their Entitlement A Billion Notches
"You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice."
Introduction to Sets in Python
Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. Their main use case is for checking if an item exists in a set of items, which can be useful in many different situations. Creating a set is pretty easy, and is kind...
Developing Cross-platform Qt Applications for BLE-based Systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth LE, also known as Bluetooth Smart) is a form of wireless PAN technology that can be used to transfer data between devices using radio waves. The explosive growth in connected consumer electronics and the release of LE Audio will see an increase in annual shipments of Bluetooth LE devices over the next five years. BLE is best suited for applications with small transmission ranges and infrequently transmitted small amounts of data. The information is transmitted using Gaussian Frequency-Shift Keying (GFSK) through discrete changes in the frequency of the carrier signal.
16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups
The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses
Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
Using Data Attribution Comparison Table in Google Analytics 4
It's commonly used multi-channel strategies to acquire as many customers and sales as possible. However, the contribution of sales is made up by multiple partners and not always with high ROAS as advertising platforms show you. A correct analysis of sales contributions is important for the allocation of budget on...
u.today
"Bitcoin on Cardano" Project Introduces Its Updated Roadmap: Details
Decentralized protocol anetaBTC has presented an updated roadmap in its blog on Medium. According to the startup's mission statement, its main goal is to become a fully decentralized Bitcoin wrapper protocol. Although anetaBTC is not directly affiliated with any blockchain, its cNETA token is issued on Cardano. The main focus, however, is on Cardano and Ergo as the most secure blockchains, according to the project.
Not So Fast: Valuable Lessons from the FastCompany Hack
When FastCompany's website was hacked late Tuesday night, it sent shockwaves through the media world, underscoring the importance of routine cybersecurity inspections for media companies. Now, in the wake of the prominent hack, media companies are scrambling to secure their content management systems. So, what happened and how?. Well, the...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0