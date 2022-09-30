Meta AI’s new model make-a-video is out and in a single sentence: it generates videos from text. It's not only able to generate videos, but it's also the new state-of-the-art method, producing higher quality and more coherent videos than ever before. This is all information you must’ve seen already on a news website or just by reading the title of the article, but what you don’t know yet is what it is exactly and how it works.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO