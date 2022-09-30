Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
CBS News
Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry
With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.
fox35orlando.com
National Hurricane Center watching 2 systems in Atlantic: Tropical Depression 12, and disturbance 1
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic – Tropical Depression 12 off the coast of Africa, and Disturbance #1, which is near the Windward Islands. Will both have any impact on Florida? Currently, both are not expected to impact Florida. Tropical Depression...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
MSNBC
78 deaths confirmed in Florida, North Carolina after Hurricane Ian
At least 78 are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and North Carolina. Demolition crews are working to try and recover bodies. Residents from Lee County, one of the hardest hit areas, say they did not have enough time to evacuate.Oct. 2, 2022.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
MSNBC
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says
The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian completely flattened buildings and homes throughout Southwest Florida. Rescue crews are still shifting through the destruction for survivors and helping rebuild what was destroyed in the storm. The Resilience Force is one group helping respond to the crisis. Saket Soni is the executive director. He joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss. Oct. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
South Carolina spared worst of Hurricane Ian
NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reports from Charleston as cleanup and recovery efforts begins after Hurricane Ian blew through South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.Oct. 2, 2022.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
MSNBC
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian
“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Comments / 2