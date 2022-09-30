ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry

With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Beverly Hills, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market

Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims

If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian completely flattened buildings and homes throughout Southwest Florida. Rescue crews are still shifting through the destruction for survivors and helping rebuild what was destroyed in the storm. The Resilience Force is one group helping respond to the crisis. Saket Soni is the executive director. He joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss. Oct. 2, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE

