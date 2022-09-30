“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.

