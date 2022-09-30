ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Doc's Sports Service

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
