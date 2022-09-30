Read full article on original website
Will Brantley Return to the Houston Astros?
Will outfielder Michael Brantley return to the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season?
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Tampa Bay Rays clinch wild-card spot; Houston Astros secure home-field edge despite loss
HOUSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings, and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on...
Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1
Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays
Rays a Glass! Tampa Bay Clinches Playoff Spot With 7-3 Win at Houston
Drew Rasmussen pitched well for seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night, clinching a postseason berth for a record fourth-straight year. Here's the game story and a photo gallery of the postgame celebration.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch
The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Hernandez, Jansen help Jays hold wild-card edge with win vs. Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
Despite pains, Rays made gains in reaching postseason
HOUSTON — The Rays were feeling pretty good about clinching a playoff spot in spite of all the players who have been hurt, with 30 serving 41 stints on the injured list during the season. “At some point, we’ve got to figure out how to not have injuries,” baseball...
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
