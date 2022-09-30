Read full article on original website
Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain
Tisha Bryson has been shackled, hospitalized and shoved to the ground by central Illinois law enforcement officers more times than she can count while experiencing a mental health crisis. “I try not to hold grudges,” Bryson said, a resident of Hammond in Piatt County, about 40 miles southwest of Champaign....
Rockford is home to the state's first operating social equity cannabis growing facility
Monday marked the launch of Star Buds IL, the state’s first cannabis social equitable licensed craft grower in operation. State and local officials gathered alongside the business owners for a ribbon cutting of the facility in Rockford. “We want to make sure that those who've been impacted by the...
What questions do you have about participating in the midterm elections?
Did you know that every seat in the House of Representatives is up for election this year? Do you know what else is on your ballot? The voting process can be confusing, from making sure you’re registered to finding out where to go to cast your ballot. We're here to help! Submit your questions below.
