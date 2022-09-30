Read full article on original website
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review
Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album
Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Phil Collins and two Genesis bandmates sell song catalogue for a reported $300m
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music in a deal reportedly worth $300m (£269m). Concord Music, which has bought the rights, said the sale included Collins' blockbuster solo albums No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously!. While it did not provide a figure, the...
Ed Sheeran is returning to Nashville for Nissan Stadium concert in 2023
Expect a few summer "Shivers" next July, Nashville — pop superstar Ed Sheeran returns to Music City for a one-night show at Nissan Stadium. The powerhouse British hitmaker plays the Tennessee Titans' homefield July 22, a Saturday night. "American Teen" soul singer Khalid offers main support and upcoming artist Cat Burns opens the show. ...
‘The Voice’’s Camila Cabello: ‘When I Hear an Incredible Voice, I Do Anything to Get Them on My Team’
For a first-time coach Camila Cabello is killing it this season on The Voice, initially beating out both Blake Shelton and John Legend for several four-chair turns. She’s putting together what could be the winning team this season. “I loved being an advisor on John’s team last year and...
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this
On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Slipknot, YG, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more
Press play for the latest from Ed Sheeran, Paramore, Slipknot, YG, Tate McRae, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ciara, Russell Dickerson, and more this week on Audacy All New.
