ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
MUSIC
Variety

Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review

Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album

Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Kailee Morgue
Person
Spike Lee
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
MUSIC
The Independent

Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this

On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Bop#Dance#Mtv News

Comments / 0

Community Policy