Singer Jessie Reyez Talks Working With Eminem, Being Inspired by Kid Cudi and More
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. Canadian-born singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, 31, has built herself into one of the most popular acts out there. Jessie picked up the guitar as a kid and by her early teenage years, the vocalist was writing her own songs. Her career took a turn in high school when she was accepted into The Remix Project, a music program where she would learn from Daniel Dailey, a member of the Canadian R&B group DVSN. Two years later, Jessie dropped her hit song, "Figures," and over the next couple of years, she put out two EPs, Kiddo and Being Human in Public, and her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us. Over time, her swirling melodies and relatable themes of heartbreak, personal growth and self-love have earned her millions of fans. Jessie recently wrapped up recording her sophomore album, Yessie, out now, and set some time aside to talk to XXL about her love for Tupac Shakur and Kid Cudi, adjusting to success and being starstruck by Eminem.
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi
Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
Listen to WILLOW’s powerful new ballad ‘Split’
WILLOW has shared her new single ‘Split’, the latest preview from her forthcoming album ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ – listen the track below. The song is a reflective, powerful ballad, reflecting on a fractured relationship. “We never talk a lot / I need to see you ’cause you’re...
Kid Cudi Sounds Pretty Happy on ‘Entergalactic’
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s generation-defining debut mixtape, 2008’s A Kid Named Cudi, showcased a unique artist at the forefront of a generation of rappers who made it feel OK to wear one’s heart on their sleeve. It was a daring look in the late aughts, when coke rap and snap-and-pop dance numbers were the dominant subgenres in hip-hop. Since then, Cudi has endured a bumpy ride of beautifully epic highs and nasty lows, both personally and professionally. Now, his 10th studio album, Entergalactic (the musical companion to his animated Netflix series of the same name), finds the man who...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know This Year's ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree Trina
Tune in to see Joey Crack make his hosting debut on Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on BET. Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Kanye West with ten nods and Kendrick Lamar with nine. She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against...
The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More
After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation
The artist formerly known as Kanye West wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back while addressing attendees at his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris on Monday. Ye, who was also wearing his pair of previously-headlined diamond-studded flip-flops, was spotted in the...
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Kanye West made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection show with a scene-stealing catwalk. Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Kanye West: ‘Everyone Knows That Black Lives Matter Was a Scam’
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has addressed the criticism surrounding the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt design included in his and Shayne Oliver’s YZY SZY 9 presentation in Paris on Monday. In an update to his Instagram Stories, Ye called Black Lives Matter a “scam,” as...
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
Billy Eichner Addresses ‘Bros’ Weak Box Office Opening, Says ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’
Billy Eichner reflected on the disappointing domestic box office debut of Bros, the landmark romantic comedy he starred in and co-wrote. In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Eichner discussed how Bros, his groundbreaking LGBTQ romantic comedy, elicited a range of emotions from moviegoers in a sold-out showing in Los Angeles, despite its poor box office showing.
Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Dating Rumors Heat Up With Album Release Gift
Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea have yet to confirm that they are a couple, but they’ve continued to fuel the rumor mill following the release of Lanez’s latest project. On Saturday (October 1), the rapper took to Instagram to share a gift he received in celebration of his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What. The Reel first seems to show a bottle of wine, delivered in a case that is seen sitting on a board with a bunch of grapes and a corkscrew.
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
Chlöe Reveals She Wrote Song “For the Night” About Gunna
Chlöe Bailey shared on Twitter Spaces over the weekend that her upcoming song “For the Night” is about Gunna. “Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she said, transcript courtesy of HNHH. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”
