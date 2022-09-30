ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

5-8-2-4, SB: 8

(five, eight, two, four; SB: eight)

