Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Once even Jews would utter the word ‘Jew’ in a whisper. Now it is up in lights
The fate of Jewish people is to be seen through a lens clouded by centuries of myth and imaginings. For a new play, I spoke to 12 British Jews whose stories illustrate the painful – and even bloody – consequences. It could almost be an anxiety dream: your...
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
The Jewish Press
Time to Affirm the Covenant
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the glory of Rosh Hashanah on the Temple Mount and the tensions with Jihadists in eastern Jerusalem. Then on Table Torah: Moses gives the final commandment – gather in Jerusalem every seven years to hear the Torah from the king of Israel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two prophets, century-old prayer duel inspire Zion mosque
ZION, Illinois — (AP) — A holy miracle happened in Zion 115 years ago. Or so millions of Ahmadi Muslims around the world believe. The Ahmadis view this small-sized city, 40 miles north of Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan, as a place of special religious significance for their global messianic faith. Their reverence for the community began more than a century ago -- with fighting words, a prayer duel and a prophecy.
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
The Jewish Press
Torah As Song
At the end of his life, having given the Israelites at G-d’s behest 612 commands, Moses is instructed to give them one last command – number 613:. Now, therefore, write down for yourselves this song, and teach it to the people of Israel; put it in their mouths, that this song may be my witness within the people of Israel (Deuteronomy 31:19).
Judaism's holiest day of the year is approaching. What is Yom Kippur? When does it start?
Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, is approaching. But what is Yom Kippur? When is it in 2022? Here’s what you need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press
Fast of Gedaliah
The day after Rosh Hashana, Jews will be refraining from food and drink from dawn until sunset to commemorate the Fast of Gedaliah. Following Nebuchadnetzar’s destruction of the First Temple and exile of most of the Jews, the Babylonians appointed Gedaliah ben Achikaam as governor of Judea. Under Gedaliah’s...
Atlas Obscura
Park of Souls
Just north of Athens, high on Mount Parnitha, a number of haunting wooden sculptures stand outside the grounds of an abandoned sanatorium. The outdoor exhibition brings together the tragic history of the mountaintop site: the devastating effects of tuberculosis and a catastrophic forest fire. In the early 20th century, tuberculosis...
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeilekh – Our Nationality is Israeli
Although he had been raised in Pharaoh’s palace and had never in his life actually seen Eretz Yisrael, Moshe was held accountable for allowing himself to be referred to by others as “an Egyptian man.”. “Moshe went and spoke these words to all of Israel. He said to...
Comments / 0