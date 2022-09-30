RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-6-3-2
(zero, six, three, two)
Numbers Midday
0-7-1-4
(zero, seven, one, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Wild Money
07-09-16-19-37, Extra: 36
(seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $557,000
Comments / 0