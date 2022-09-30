Read full article on original website
As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own
“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set. America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Donald Trump shares Truth Social photo proclaiming him as second only to Jesus
Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post comparing him to Jesus Christ. The post said the former president is "second greatest" only to Jesus. Trump's supporters, and even Trump himself, have made similar comparisons before. Former President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, declaring...
Ars Technica
Human trafficking’s newest abuse: Forcing victims into cyberscamming
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The ads on the Telegram messaging service’s White Shark Channel this summer had the matter-of-fact tone and clipped phrasing you might find on a Craigslist posting. But this Chinese-language forum, which had some 5,700 users, wasn’t selling used Pelotons or cleaning services. It was selling human beings—in particular, human beings in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and other cities in southeast Asia.
A 300-foot subterranean chamber in Jerusalem is the site where the biblical King Zedekiah was blinded
The story of Zedekiah in the Bible was that he was the last king of Judah before the destruction of Jerusalem by king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar captured Jerusalem in 589 BC, Zedekiah and his followers were also caught. Zedekiah suffered terribly as his sons were put to death in front of him and his eyes were put out so that he was blinded.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
What My Favorite Anti-Semite Taught Me About Forgiveness
Jonathan Sacks, the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, used to say that every Jew needs a favorite anti-Semite. His was Friedrich Nietzsche, the controversial German philosopher who blamed Jews for originating various social and philosophical ills. Mine is Abdullah Antepli. To be clear, Antepli is no longer an...
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary...
The Jewish Press
Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces
The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
‘I want a president who has been gaybashed’: America’s underground anthem
‘I want a dyke for president,” reads the opening of Zoe Leonard’s I Want a President. “I want a person with aids for president and I want a fag for vice-president and I want someone with no health insurance and I want someone who grew up in a place where the earth is so saturated with toxic waste that they didn’t have a choice about getting leukemia.”
Republicans’ lawless leaders at odds with midterm law and order message
Republicans running in next month’s elections cast their party as tough on crime, despite top party names’ legal scrapes
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Conspiracy Theory Docuseries Shadowland Might as Well Be the Terrifying Sequel to The U.S. and the Holocaust
Taken together, the docs invite the question of whether the most cataclysmic fallout of American conspiracy theories is yet to come.
FodorsTravel
The Original Hellfire Club: Where British Elites Practiced Pagan Rites and Bacchanalian Orgies
Long before the Hellfire Club became associated with the new season of “Stranger Things,” it was an 18th-century gathering of hedonistic British aristocracy. “Welcome to the River Styx!” beamed Willow Randall, tour guide at the Hellfire Caves in the south-eastern English county of Buckinghamshire. “We’re about to pass off into hell.”
Top 10 phobias and what they reveal about the strangeness of life
We are all driven by our fears and desires, and sometimes we are in thrall to them. The American physician Benjamin Rush kicked off the craze for naming such fixations in 1786. Until then, the word “phobia” (which is derived from Phobos, the Greek god of panic and terror) had been applied only to symptoms of physical disease, but Rush used it to describe psychological phenomena. “I shall define phobia to be a fear of an imaginary evil,” he wrote, “or an undue fear of a real one.” He listed 18 phobias, among them terrors of dirt, ghosts, doctors and rats.
