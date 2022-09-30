ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg   It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
Ars Technica

Human trafficking’s newest abuse: Forcing victims into cyberscamming

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The ads on the Telegram messaging service’s White Shark Channel this summer had the matter-of-fact tone and clipped phrasing you might find on a Craigslist posting. But this Chinese-language forum, which had some 5,700 users, wasn’t selling used Pelotons or cleaning services. It was selling human beings—in particular, human beings in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and other cities in southeast Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Agency For Israel#War#The World Moves#The Jewish Federation#The Jewish Agency#Ukrainians
The Atlantic

What My Favorite Anti-Semite Taught Me About Forgiveness

Jonathan Sacks, the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, used to say that every Jew needs a favorite anti-Semite. His was Friedrich Nietzsche, the controversial German philosopher who blamed Jews for originating various social and philosophical ills. Mine is Abdullah Antepli. To be clear, Antepli is no longer an...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums

Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman”  – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World
The Jewish Press

Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces

The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
Odyssey

Is God The God Of America Only?

On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
RELIGION
The Guardian

Top 10 phobias and what they reveal about the strangeness of life

We are all driven by our fears and desires, and sometimes we are in thrall to them. The American physician Benjamin Rush kicked off the craze for naming such fixations in 1786. Until then, the word “phobia” (which is derived from Phobos, the Greek god of panic and terror) had been applied only to symptoms of physical disease, but Rush used it to describe psychological phenomena. “I shall define phobia to be a fear of an imaginary evil,” he wrote, “or an undue fear of a real one.” He listed 18 phobias, among them terrors of dirt, ghosts, doctors and rats.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy