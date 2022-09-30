Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits
For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a ‘high probability’ the stock market will be ‘flat’ for an entire decade
Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, in December 2019. That same day, Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street’s most respected minds, argued that the pain won’t be temporary—and that stocks face an entire decade of sideways trading as the global economy goes through a tectonic shift.
Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping
Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?
When the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates last week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the housing market needs to go through a “correction.”. Powell said home prices rose at an “unsustainably fast level” during the pandemic, as he expressed hope that a housing market correction will make prices affordable again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
Real Estate Debt Becoming An Attractive Investment As Stocks Fall And Mortgage Rates Climb
The housing market and all of the uncertainty plaguing it is undoubtedly on the minds of prospective buyers, sellers and investors. As the Federal Reserve continues to try to curb inflation through the increase in rates, its been indirectly driving up the cost of the home loan that 90% of buyers obtain — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed to 6.82% as of Sept. 29 — more than double what it was on Sept. 30, 2021, when the average rate was at 3.01%.
kalkinemedia.com
Five investing rules you might explore to follow during a recession
The recession could be considered a slowdown in economic activity. A decline in the GDP for two-consecutive months could indicate a recession. The prices of stocks tend to come down during an economic turmoil. The soaring prices and the central bank's effort to cool down the demand have heightened worries...
agupdate.com
‘Volatility’ best describes recent spring wheat market
Some days the spring wheat market appears to be on an uptrend, but then those days are followed by some down days leaving producers to wonder what direction the market is heading. In other words, things are volatile. “With the wheat market we’ve seen a little volatility recently with some...
Water companies forced to cut £150m from customers’ bills
Thames Water, Southern Water and other companies will be forced to cut tens of millions of pounds from consumers’ bills after the regulator said they had missed pollution targets. Eleven water companies will have to return about £150m to customers in the form of lower bills in the 2023-24...
Tesla Said To Offer 3x Pay At Giga Shanghai During Weeklong Holiday As It Scrambles To Meet Full-Year Deliveries Target
Tesla, Inc. TSLA has a tall order before it if it has to meet the full-year delivery growth target of 50%. What Happened: From the first quarter through the third, the electric vehicle maker delivered 908,573 cars. If it has to meet the target, it needs to sell 495,685 more cars in the fourth quarter.
With Rising Interest Rates And Overall Economic Uncertainty, Real Estate Investing Today Is Not For The Timid
The way the U.S. Federal Reserve sees it, increasing interest rates is a sign of a strong economy and a hedge against inflation. Or, in the case of this year, a means of hoping the economy gets stronger. “My main message has not changed since Jackson Hole,” Fed Chair Jerome...
House sellers ‘putting up prices despite rate rises and cost of living crisis’
House sellers have continued to raise their asking prices despite borrowers facing higher interest rates and the cost of living squeeze, data from property portal Rightmove shows. The average price of a home coming to market increased by £2,587, or 0.7% month-on-month in September to £367,760, according to the company....
With Rising Interest Rates, Here Is How Billionaires Like Bezos Are Still Investing In Real Estate, And You Can Too
Real estate investors saw a surge of opportunity between 2020 and 2021 with record low interest rates, allowing for more aggressive buying opportunities and a competitive market. With the Fed and Jerome Powell taking interest rates to an unfavorable level and home prices still largely elevated, real estate investing just...
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
AriZona Beverages sells its 23 oz cans of iced tea for 99 cents, the same price since its 1992 launch. The company’s founder and chairman Don Vultaggio shares strategies they’ve implemented to offset cost, and why they’ve maintained this price point amid rising inflation.
Marketmind: Can Q4 stop the rot?
Oct 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The final quarter of the year kicks off on Monday and the market mood could not be darker. This may in fact be one of the few sources of optimism that the bottom is in, at least for now.
Comments / 0