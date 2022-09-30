ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Fortune

‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
Money

The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?

When the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates last week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the housing market needs to go through a “correction.”. Powell said home prices rose at an “unsustainably fast level” during the pandemic, as he expressed hope that a housing market correction will make prices affordable again.
Benzinga

Real Estate Debt Becoming An Attractive Investment As Stocks Fall And Mortgage Rates Climb

The housing market and all of the uncertainty plaguing it is undoubtedly on the minds of prospective buyers, sellers and investors. As the Federal Reserve continues to try to curb inflation through the increase in rates, its been indirectly driving up the cost of the home loan that 90% of buyers obtain — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed to 6.82% as of Sept. 29 — more than double what it was on Sept. 30, 2021, when the average rate was at 3.01%.
kalkinemedia.com

Five investing rules you might explore to follow during a recession

The recession could be considered a slowdown in economic activity. A decline in the GDP for two-consecutive months could indicate a recession. The prices of stocks tend to come down during an economic turmoil. The soaring prices and the central bank's effort to cool down the demand have heightened worries...
agupdate.com

‘Volatility’ best describes recent spring wheat market

Some days the spring wheat market appears to be on an uptrend, but then those days are followed by some down days leaving producers to wonder what direction the market is heading. In other words, things are volatile. “With the wheat market we’ve seen a little volatility recently with some...
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Reuters

Marketmind: Can Q4 stop the rot?

Oct 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The final quarter of the year kicks off on Monday and the market mood could not be darker. This may in fact be one of the few sources of optimism that the bottom is in, at least for now.
