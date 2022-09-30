Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
'Chucky' Summons an Army of Good Guy Dolls in Season 2 Trailer
Alright Chucky fans, we’re in the final push for the premiere of Season 2 of the SYFY and USA Network production. Dropping tomorrow, October 5, the wait will finally be over to see how the story from the gruesome and cliff hanging Season 1 will pick up. If you weren’t completely caught up, hopefully you spent the weekend binging SYFY’s presentation of several films from the Child’s Play universe and the debut season of Chucky, but if need be, the first season is currently streaming on Peacock, so get to it! For today’s latest bit of Chucky content, the series’ Twitter has released a message from the red-headed menace himself as well as a teaser containing some bits we haven’t seen before.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Director John Lee Hancock on Whether or Not This is Horror
Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the latest film from writer/director John Lee Hancock. Based on the story of the same name written by Stephen King, from his collection titled If It Bleeds, the film follows Craig (Jaeden Martell), a high school kid in a small town, who is hired by a reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) to read aloud to him when his vision starts to go. The pair form a deep, unlikely friendship. When Craig comes into some money, he buys Mr. Harrigan the most coveted gift of the year: the brand-new iPhone. After some hesitance to the new toy, Mr. Harrigan grows attached to the device. So much so, that when he dies, he seems to maintain a ghostly connection with Craig through their iPhones. What follows is a tale of morality and mortality, all while coming of age.
How To Watch 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Starring Shawn Mendes
Many of you are probably familiar with the children’s book series, Lyle, the Crocodile, which was first written in the 1960s by Bernard Waber. For generations, the story of a friendly crocodile living in New York City has delighted children across the country. Finally, this lovable crocodile is getting the movie treatment with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon who made a name for themselves with films like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party are back with a new live-action/animated film adaptation. For anybody who can’t wait to see this reptile blast onto the screen, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new family comedy.
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
Misha Collins Shares New Look at Harvey Dent in The CW's 'Gotham Knights'
DC Comics fans have a new look at Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) in The CW's Gotham Knights. Collins recently shared an image of his version of Dent (via a retweet from series co-creator Natalie Abrams) from the upcoming series. The image shows Collins dressed as Harvey Dent at the Gotham...
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Jacob Batalon Reveals His Reactions to That ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ending [Exclusive]
It’s been almost a year since we watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, but we are all still thinking about that surprising ending in which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) gets erased from the entire world’s memory. The ending didn’t just hit fans hard, though, as star Jacob Batalon was also shocked when he first learned about No Way Home’s plans. In an exclusive interview with Collider's own Christina Radish for Reginald the Vampire, Batalon revealed how he reacted to No Way Home’s script while also teasing future MCU appearances.
‘Dune’ Prequel Series Adds Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson
Dune: The Sisterhood has its first two cast members. Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson have joined the cast of the HBO Max science fiction prequel.Variety reports that Watson and Henderson will play lead roles in the Legendary Television series, set in the universe of the classic Dune novels by the late Frank Herbert. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood will center around the Bene Gesserit, the secretive, powerful sect which counts Paul Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica (played in 2021's Dune by Rebecca Ferguson), among its members.
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
Why Was Daemon Laughing During the Funeral in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.While Episode 7 of House of the Dragon was full of culminating moments that the season has been building up to, from Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finally butting heads and drawing battle lines to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra marrying to unite their power, one scene is perhaps a little less obvious and even a bit confusing. The event that brings the houses of Targaryen and Velaryon together at Driftmark is the funeral for Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). After struggling to give birth while in Pentos with Daemon and her two daughters, the high potential of dying in childbirth leads her to run out into the sand and command her dragon, Vhagar, to burn her to death with dragon fire.
Jennifer Lopez's Destination Wedding Goes Wrong in New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Shotgun Wedding has taken a completely new meaning in Amazon’s latest trailer starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The trailer neatly packs thriller, action, and romance in with comedy at a destination wedding. From inviting an ex to a monster-in-law to pirates hijacking the wedding, the Jason Moore-directed feature seems to cover all grounds of what can go wrong at a wedding.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
'WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Ford to Return in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Emma Caulfield Ford is set to return to the MCU as Dottie in the studio’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the actor revealed to Vanity Fair in a new profile feature. Fans had been speculating a lot about Dottie, one of the trapped townsfolk on the series, right from her introduction, and it seems like the studio will build more on her character with the Kathryn Hahn-led spin-off. In the new interview, Ford also revealed that she hid her struggle with Multiple Sclerosis from everyone for more than a decade but as she goes back to work she decided not to hide it anymore.
Office Party: 10 of Our Favorite Halloween Costumes from 'The Office'
It's that time of the year when we relive our favorite Halloween episodes from our comfort shows. The Office still maintains its status as one of the best comedy series to air. Its holiday episodes are no different. Years after the series concluded, loyal fans continue to rewatch the shenanigans surrounding Dunder Mifflin's office parties. It's the Halloween season again, meaning fans will dress up as their favorite salesmen, accountants, and regional manager from the show in their best and worse moments.
