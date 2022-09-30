Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the latest film from writer/director John Lee Hancock. Based on the story of the same name written by Stephen King, from his collection titled If It Bleeds, the film follows Craig (Jaeden Martell), a high school kid in a small town, who is hired by a reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) to read aloud to him when his vision starts to go. The pair form a deep, unlikely friendship. When Craig comes into some money, he buys Mr. Harrigan the most coveted gift of the year: the brand-new iPhone. After some hesitance to the new toy, Mr. Harrigan grows attached to the device. So much so, that when he dies, he seems to maintain a ghostly connection with Craig through their iPhones. What follows is a tale of morality and mortality, all while coming of age.

