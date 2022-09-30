Alabama football die-hard Justin Thomas tweeted a heartfelt response to Tua Tagovailoa after Thursday night's horrific injury

Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Provides Injury Update on Alabama QB Bryce Young
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner left the game vs. Arkansas early after injuring his shoulder.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Fans Are Crushing Nick Saban For Postgame Interview On Saturday
Nick Saban isn't a fan of what sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked him following Alabama's big win over Arkansas this Saturday afternoon. Dell began the postgame interview about the Crimson Tide's resiliency, especially after losing quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Saban must have something in his ears because he seems...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Nick Saban snarky about QB situation for Texas A&M: ‘I was going to call Jimbo afterward and tell him’
Nick Saban’s got jokes. Not long after No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26, a win in which he lost Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to injury, the Alabama coach wasn’t about to reveal any information moving ahead in preparation for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. While...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight
It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Nick Saban Announces Monday Update On Quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young has shared additional information on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young this Monday afternoon. Young is dealing with "a little bit of a shoulder injury," per Saban. The good news is it's not considered to be a longterm injury. Saban adds Young's injury is more in the day-to-day ...
LSU defender calls out Auburn's offense after running the same play multiple times
This isn't a good look for the Auburn offense.
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Chris Fowler will not call a single USC football game through Nov. 18 (maybe longer)
The arrival of Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles seemed to suggest that USC football would become a destination program for the top announcers and announcing crews in college football. Number one in the sport: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit of ABC/ESPN. Chris Fowler is the current voice of college football....
