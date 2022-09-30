The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 14 HOURS AGO