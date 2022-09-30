ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
ANCHORAGE, AK
cohaitungchi.com

Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels

You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Union elites attack E. Anchorage servant leader Stanley Wright

The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
ALASKA STATE
KYUK

Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage

Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention

Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

For Alaska’s Railbelt, more rain means more hydropower

Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt. Last month, the water level at Bradley Lake was just five feet away from spiling over the top of the dam — letting utilities take more energy from the 120-megawatt hydroelectric project and cut back on using more expensive fuel sources, like natural gas.
ALASKA STATE
kbbi.org

State wants to hear from Alaska seniors

Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River.

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud, off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
PALMER, AK
akbizmag.com

Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets

Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
ALASKA STATE
kfqd.com

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
ALASKA STATE

