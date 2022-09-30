Read full article on original website
Kodiak volleyball swept in home finale
With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
Coho Salmon, Kodiak Alaska. Spawning time in the fall
Last chance to get Coho Salmon 10/15 pounder for the fridge. Fall season is here. I'm not fishing this season but I really enjoy watching people getting their fish.
Frankie Barton / Dark Hollow / Kodiak AK 10/1/2022 [Bill Browning]
“Dark Hollow” by Bill Browning (1958) Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022 #darkhollow #deadreckoning.
Frankie Barton / All I Have To Do Is Dream / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Everly Brothers]
“All I Have To Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers (1958) @everlybrothersofficial Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #everlybrothers.
Frankie Barton / Friend Of The Devil / Kodiak AK 10/1/2022 [Grateful Dead]
“Friend Of The Devil“ by Grateful Dead (1970) @gratefuldead Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022 #gratefuldead.
Frankie Barton / Wayfaring Stranger / Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022
“Wayfaring Stranger” (Traditional, 1858) Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022 #americanfolkmusic #wayfaringstranger.
Frankie Barton / Bertha / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Grateful Dead]
“Bertha” by Grateful Dead (1971) @gratefuldead Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #gratefuldead #bertha #wsmfp.
Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate
Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event. Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live...
