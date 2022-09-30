ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak volleyball swept in home finale

With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate

Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event. Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live...
KODIAK, AK

