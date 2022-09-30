Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Collider
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Collider
'Chucky' Summons an Army of Good Guy Dolls in Season 2 Trailer
Alright Chucky fans, we’re in the final push for the premiere of Season 2 of the SYFY and USA Network production. Dropping tomorrow, October 5, the wait will finally be over to see how the story from the gruesome and cliff hanging Season 1 will pick up. If you weren’t completely caught up, hopefully you spent the weekend binging SYFY’s presentation of several films from the Child’s Play universe and the debut season of Chucky, but if need be, the first season is currently streaming on Peacock, so get to it! For today’s latest bit of Chucky content, the series’ Twitter has released a message from the red-headed menace himself as well as a teaser containing some bits we haven’t seen before.
Collider
Office Party: 10 of Our Favorite Halloween Costumes from 'The Office'
It's that time of the year when we relive our favorite Halloween episodes from our comfort shows. The Office still maintains its status as one of the best comedy series to air. Its holiday episodes are no different. Years after the series concluded, loyal fans continue to rewatch the shenanigans surrounding Dunder Mifflin's office parties. It's the Halloween season again, meaning fans will dress up as their favorite salesmen, accountants, and regional manager from the show in their best and worse moments.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Ford to Return in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Emma Caulfield Ford is set to return to the MCU as Dottie in the studio’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the actor revealed to Vanity Fair in a new profile feature. Fans had been speculating a lot about Dottie, one of the trapped townsfolk on the series, right from her introduction, and it seems like the studio will build more on her character with the Kathryn Hahn-led spin-off. In the new interview, Ford also revealed that she hid her struggle with Multiple Sclerosis from everyone for more than a decade but as she goes back to work she decided not to hide it anymore.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Collider
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Collider
'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams
Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People HATED That "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Was Super Dark, And They Made A Lot Of Jokes About It
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
Collider
Misha Collins Shares New Look at Harvey Dent in The CW's 'Gotham Knights'
DC Comics fans have a new look at Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) in The CW's Gotham Knights. Collins recently shared an image of his version of Dent (via a retweet from series co-creator Natalie Abrams) from the upcoming series. The image shows Collins dressed as Harvey Dent at the Gotham...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Discusses Alicent's "Genuine Love" for Viserys
The latest episode of House of the Dragon had many noteworthy moments, but when Viserys told Alicent, “I am going to bed, Aemma”, fans were as bewildered as the in-universe characters. The King's (Paddy Considine) relationship with his young Queen has always been a point of discussion among fans, understandably so. In a new conversation with the Game of Thrones podcast, actor Olivia Cooke, who took over the role from Emily Carey, affirms that Alicent does love Viserys however the actor isn’t sure she “respects” him.
Collider
How To Watch 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Starring Shawn Mendes
Many of you are probably familiar with the children’s book series, Lyle, the Crocodile, which was first written in the 1960s by Bernard Waber. For generations, the story of a friendly crocodile living in New York City has delighted children across the country. Finally, this lovable crocodile is getting the movie treatment with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon who made a name for themselves with films like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party are back with a new live-action/animated film adaptation. For anybody who can’t wait to see this reptile blast onto the screen, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new family comedy.
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
Collider
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
Collider
Jacob Batalon Reveals His Reactions to That ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ending [Exclusive]
It’s been almost a year since we watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, but we are all still thinking about that surprising ending in which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) gets erased from the entire world’s memory. The ending didn’t just hit fans hard, though, as star Jacob Batalon was also shocked when he first learned about No Way Home’s plans. In an exclusive interview with Collider's own Christina Radish for Reginald the Vampire, Batalon revealed how he reacted to No Way Home’s script while also teasing future MCU appearances.
Comments / 0