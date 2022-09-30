Read full article on original website
Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter – again
After months of legal battles, Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform. It's Tuesday's news.
Musk reverses again, ready to buy Twitter at original $44 billion price
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up.
Blockchain Company Levvels Brings NFTs to K-Pop Fans
Entertainment company HYBE—the corporation behind international phenomenon BTS—partnered with blockchain technology company Dunamu to launch Levvels Inc. Based out of Los Angeles, the company intends to connect fans with artists through Web3 and NFTs. Its upcoming project is Momentica, an online blockchain platform that will offer collectible assets related to K-pop groups Seventeen, fromis_9, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, and Le Sserafim. Its first collection, TAKE, will feature photos, videos, voice recordings and autographs.
35 Festive Christmas Porch Decorations to Display Your Holiday Spirit for the Whole Neighborhood!
Decorating for Christmas is always a big deal and it seems to get bigger every year. For outdoor decorating, it used to be that you could throw up some lights, hang a wreath on the door and call it good. Now, Christmas porch decorations are so much more elaborate and creative. It does make sense though—the first glimpse that your holiday guests get of your home is, of course, the porch. You want it to be warm and welcoming to set the right tone.
