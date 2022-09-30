Read full article on original website
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Starts Filming in the United Kingdom
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has started production on its next season, as the series gears up to release its final episode on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming has begun in Bray Studios located in Water Oakley near Bray, Berkshire, which is nearly an hour away from London, England.
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
Dead Space: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
A top-to-bottom remake of Dead Space is set to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 27, 2023. It finds the engineer Isaac Clarke among the last survivors of a deep space catastrophe. The game is available to preorder now in several editions and from a variety of retailers (see it at Amazon). Read on to find out what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more.
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
Need For Speed 2022 Reveal Officially Confirmed For October 6; All You Need To Know
This just in, all the prayers have been answered and the next Need for Speed title has been officially confirmed. Just about an hour ago, the Need for Speed official Twitter account posted that the NFS 2022 reveal has been scheduled for October 6, 2022. It seems that the Need for Speed 2022 reveal is going to be livestreamed, so interested players can join in by tuning into their official YouTube account on October 6, 2022, at 8:30 PM IST. Check out the link embedded below:
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
Valkyrie Elysium Video Review
Valkyrie Elysium reviewed on PlayStation 5 by John Carson. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While Valkyrie Elysium is certainly not the next coming of the beloved PlayStation JRPG Valkyrie Profile, there are parts that shine. Sure, it's not a visual powerhouse, and it suffers from some occasionally aggravating camera issues, and the tale it weaves doesn’t leave you and your friends with much to discuss and dissect. But Elysium’s new take on combat does eventually grow into something fun and satisfying to play, and that’s enough to carry it through – just not to stand out.
Honeycomb - Announcement Trailer
Explore the sci-fi world of Honeycomb in this trailer for the upcoming open-world, survival sandbox game. Watch the trailer to see various alien species and more, and get ready to become a bioengineer when Honeycomb launches on PC in Q4 2023.
Dead Space Remake Shows Off Its First Gameplay
EA Motive has unveiled a new trailer for its Dead Space remake, teasing some of the nightmarish horrors that await players in the sci-fi survival horror game. The terrifying teaser follows Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke as he navigates the eerie, echoing corridors and workspaces aboard the mining ship, USG Ishimura, where something has gone horribly wrong. He is shown sidling around the vessel to investigate the situation while fighting off any Necromorphs that come into his seemingly treacherous path.
Dead Space - Official Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. Check out the latest creepy trailer to see the terrifying creatures you'll be up against in this sci-fi survival horror game. Something has gone horribly wrong on board the mining ship, USG Ishimura.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - 26 Minutes of Gameplay
Watch as one of the developers behind the upcoming first-person open-world RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon walks you through 26 minutes of gameplay. It is in development for PC.
Forever Skies Hands-On Preview: A Toxic But Relaxing Flight
Soaring above the clouds in an airplane – or, if you’re extra adventurous, a hot air balloon – is often a joy for anyone inclined toward the excitement of travel. You get to see the world from up above, and not to mention, airline food isn’t always half-bad. Now imagine the very same experience, but the world is absolutely and utterly destroyed. Welcome to Earth in the future: a total garbage pile where the sky is bright green and poisonous. Oh, and don’t forget the brutal thunderstorms and the ravenous roving swarms of giant moths. And that’s saying absolutely nothing about what lives beneath the giant dust storm blanketing the Earth’s lower atmosphere. It all seems so interesting that I can’t help but wonder – and fear – what I might find when I eventually build the right components on my airship to get down there. That’s the feeling drummed up by Forever Skies, an airborne survival (and, eventually, horror survival)-slash-airship building sim that I got the pleasure of experiencing in the form of a closed test.
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
