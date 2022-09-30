Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury; however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Plays just one snap in loss
Okwuegbunam played one offensive snap and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. Okwuegbunam played 42 offensive snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Seahawks, but he's seen his snap count decrease in each of the past three games and hardly played at all in Week 4. Eric Saubert led the Broncos' tight end room with 41 offensive snaps against Las Vegas, while Eric Tomlinson (21) and Andrew Beck (12) both garnered solid roles as well. However, Saubert was the only tight end involved in the passing attack, catching one of two targets for 25 yards. Greg Dulcich, a rookie third-round pick, is on track to return from IR ahead of Week 5, so his presence will make Okwuegbunam's path back into the offensive game plan even more difficult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Thrust into starting role
Browning is expected to enter the starting lineup with Randy Gregory (knee) on IR, Troy Renck of Denver7.com reports. Browning looks set to start along Bradley Chubb while Aaron Patrick handles a backup role starting Thursday versus Indianapolis. Gregory is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, making Browning an option worth monitoring in deep IDP formats.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nyquist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Nyquist was injured in Saturday's preseason match against Washington. His availability for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury
Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game, but he ultimately exited a second time. For what it's worth, Stingley said following the game that the arm is fine, but this week's practice reports should offer further clarity on his condition.
Comments / 0