Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth for second on all-time RBI list with career home run No. 703
Albert Pujols' milestone-rich final season in Major League Baseball continued apace on Monday, as he claimed sole possession of second place on the the all-time RBI list. Coming into Monday night's game in Pittsburgh, Pujols had been tied with Babe Ruth at 2,214 RBI. In fitting fashion, Pujols' history-making ribbie...
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Collapses in ninth
Mantiply suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Mantiply was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he quickly...
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
Rays' Rene Pinto: Serving as backup catcher
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. With Francisco Mejia getting placed on the paternity list, Pinto will serve as the Rays' backup catcher over the final two games of the season. Pinto is hitting .211 with two home runs in 79 plate appearances this season.
Rays' Kevin Herget: Dropped from roster again
Herget was designated for assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Herget has now been designated for assignment three times in the past six weeks. His latest stint on the 40-man roster lasted just one day, as he had his contract selected Monday morning and went on to allow four runs in 4.1 innings of relief that evening against the Red Sox. Jimmy Yacabonis was called up to replace Herget on the roster.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
Mets' Starling Marte: Done for regular season
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (finger) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list any sooner than Friday, depending on how he fares in workouts over the next few days, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports. Showalter's comments confirm that Marte has been ruled out through the...
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Takes seat Monday
Cabrera isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Cabrera has recorded hits in eight consecutive games, slashing .419/.471/.677 with a homer, two triples, a double, eight RBI, four runs, two walks and six strikeouts during that time. He'll get a breather while Marwin Gonzalez starts in left field and bats ninth.
Giants' Andrew Vasquez: Contract selected Monday
Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vasquez lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in late August but went unclaimed on waivers and remained in the organization. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever during the Giants' final series of the regular season after Thomas Szapucki (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.
