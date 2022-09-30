ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum

Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October

The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

NYS Canal Conference highlights Fairport's waterfront

For the first time, Rochester is hosting the New York State Canal Conference. The three-day event began Sunday at The Strathallan on East Avenue. Monday's events included a trip to Fairport, where some of the conference attendees took a ride on the Colonial Belle. Stops included the iconic lift bridge...
FAIRPORT, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester to celebrate Italian heritage

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday will be Italian Heritage Day in Rochester. The mayor's office made the proclamation Friday, celebrating the city's Italian roots. "The time has come to recognize and appreciate the contributions of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds so that all members of our community can take pride in their history and culture, while appreciating the pride that others take in their history and culture," said Michael Cerretto, director of the emergency communications department.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester’s First Service Truck Rodeo Happens Sunday

Today, Sunday, October 2nd, the first-ever service truck rodeo is happening at St. Michael’s Church from 12 pm to 4 pm. Rochester Hope, a new organization, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most, featuring over 20 social service organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Tracking fall foliage by trolley

A great way for families to enjoy the colors of an upstate autumn is from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car at the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush. Rides operate Sundays only, October 9, 16, and 30 and are included free with admission to the museum. The 20-minute rides depart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations are needed.
RUSH, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pearl Neumann celebrates 100th birthday

Pearl Neumann, long time resident of Manitou Road in Spencerport, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 24, 2022. Pearl lived on Manitou Road since she was nine years old. She worked with her mom and uncles on the farm, helped pick produce for the Farmer’s Market, walked to a two room school house at the corner of Manitou Road and Route 104 next to the cemetery, and attended Spencerport High School. She worked in the dark rooms at Eastman Kodak Company, where she met her husband Clifford. After Cliff came back from WWII, they were married in June 1946 at Concord Lutheran Church that was on the southwest corner of Route 104 and Manitou Road.
SPENCERPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DaBaby Performing Live In Western New York

The Billion Dollar Baby himself is on the way to Western New York for a concert and he's sure to bring a whole lot of high energy with him. On the heels of releasing his newest studio album Baby on Baby 2, DaBaby announced he's going on a 13-city nationwide tour that will take him from New York to Los Angeles, and plenty of spots in between, including Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY

