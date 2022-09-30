A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO