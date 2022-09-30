Read full article on original website
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
WFAA
Narcan supplied to some schools after alarming rise in teens overdosing on Fentanyl
"We've made counterfeit pill seizures, Fentanyl, pill seizures in every state in the United States. It's impacting every community," said Bill Bodner, DEA.
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Oklahoma Suing Pregnant Women For Consuming Medical Marijuana
Since 2019, at least 26 women in Oklahoma were charged with child neglect felonies for consuming cannabis while pregnant, according to The Frontier. The punishment for this crime can be life in prison, though the previous offenders who pleaded guilty were given probation. Of those 26 women, at least eight...
KTUL
Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
Freethink
Meth addiction treatments are finally on the horizon
Despite its cultural cache as a scourge of the West, and a sharp rise in overdoses, meth lags behind opioids and alcohol in a crucial measure: the availability of pharmacological interventions. Doctors’ options are few, and patient outcomes after leaving urgent care are up in the air. “I’d offer...
Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
NewsOne sat down with the Brooklyn-based maternal health advocate Chanel Porchia-Albert to learn more about the campaign and her journey in the doula industry. The post Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care appeared first on NewsOne.
Fentanyl disguised as candy could be a huge concern for trick-or-treaters, warns former DEA official
A FORMER DEA official has issued an urgent warning about fentanyl that could be disguised as candy for trick-or-treaters. Parents are urged to be proactive ahead of the Halloween season as the fentanyl crisis continues across the country. Derek Maltz, former United States Drug Enforcement Administration special operations director, appeared...
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
WDEF
Local food insecurity on the rise; President Biden announces White House plan to address hunger
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – This week, The White House held a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health for the first time in 50 years. The Biden administration said it aims to end hunger and increase physical activity and healthy eating by 2030. Announcing an $8 million dollar investment towards the goal.
Twin Lakes awarded $100,000 grant to help fight drug crisis
Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) announced that UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes Center, in collaboration with the Somerset Chamber of Commerce and Career Link, will be awarded $100,000 for the Recovery to Work program through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. This project was introduced by Joyce...
Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)
The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
Dietary supplement recalled over undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Another dietary supplement is being recalled because it is tainted with the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall involves two lots of Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle’s Wonder Pill. The recall was initiated after Amazon notified the company that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil.
Health Care — Public uninformed about new booster shots
🏈 A new chapter with the NFL and Congress: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force, is demanding answers after a brutal hit on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other health news, many adults say they don’t know anything about the new COVID-19 booster...
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
“Black Faith and HIV” Aims to End the Epidemic by Engaging Religious Leaders
HIV disproportionately affects African Americans. Thus, given the important role faith-based organizations play in Black communities, it makes sense to engage religious leaders to help end the HIV epidemic. That’s exactly the goal of Black Faith and HIV, a new initiative launched by The Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Forest University School of Divinity in North Carolina.
aamc.org
AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline
The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
optometrytimes.com
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
entrepreneursbreak.com
How A New Drug Is Launched
Drugs like paracetamol and ibuprofen are used by millions of people daily. They’ve become a part of most people’s daily lives, but have you ever wondered where they come from?. It’s an incredibly difficult process to launch a drug. Only one or two in every 10,000 tested will...
