Public Health

GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Benzinga

Oklahoma Suing Pregnant Women For Consuming Medical Marijuana

Since 2019, at least 26 women in Oklahoma were charged with child neglect felonies for consuming cannabis while pregnant, according to The Frontier. The punishment for this crime can be life in prison, though the previous offenders who pleaded guilty were given probation. Of those 26 women, at least eight...
KTUL

Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
Freethink

Meth addiction treatments are finally on the horizon

Despite its cultural cache as a scourge of the West, and a sharp rise in overdoses, meth lags behind opioids and alcohol in a crucial measure: the availability of pharmacological interventions. Doctors’ options are few, and patient outcomes after leaving urgent care are up in the air. “I’d offer...
The Independent

Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end

A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
American Council on Science and Health

Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)

The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
DC News Now

Dietary supplement recalled over undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Another dietary supplement is being recalled because it is tainted with the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall involves two lots of Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle’s Wonder Pill. The recall was initiated after Amazon notified the company that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil.
The Hill

Health Care — Public uninformed about new booster shots

🏈 A new chapter with the NFL and Congress: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force, is demanding answers after a brutal hit on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other health news, many adults say they don’t know anything about the new COVID-19 booster...
Real Health

“Black Faith and HIV” Aims to End the Epidemic by Engaging Religious Leaders

HIV disproportionately affects African Americans. Thus, given the important role faith-based organizations play in Black communities, it makes sense to engage religious leaders to help end the HIV epidemic. That’s exactly the goal of Black Faith and HIV, a new initiative launched by The Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Forest University School of Divinity in North Carolina.
aamc.org

AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline

The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
optometrytimes.com

New FDA approval expands access to myopia management

Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
entrepreneursbreak.com

How A New Drug Is Launched

Drugs like paracetamol and ibuprofen are used by millions of people daily. They’ve become a part of most people’s daily lives, but have you ever wondered where they come from?. It’s an incredibly difficult process to launch a drug. Only one or two in every 10,000 tested will...
