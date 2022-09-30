I know you have experienced this at some point in your life, around Christmas time, the "Hard to shop for that certain someone" on your list. Do you have any of those people on your list? Whether it's a relative or maybe even a friend when it comes to buying that person a gift, you have no clue what they want. I find in that situation you can't go wrong with a VISA gift card, that has a certain amount of money involved. Who scoffs at free money?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO