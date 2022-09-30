ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE NOW: Where do you want us to go for the next WKYC Game of the Week?

CLEVELAND — And down the stretch we come!. Just three weeks remain in the high school football regular season, and the pressure is on for teams across Northeast Ohio. That pressure was at a fever pitch last Friday, when Hudson kept its unbeaten record going with a 28-14 win over Nordonia in the WKYC Game of the Week.
