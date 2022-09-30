Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
News Channel Nebraska
District golf: Larson to represent Sidney at state tournament
OGALLALA – The Sidney Lady Raider Girls Golf Team finished in sixth place at the B-4 Girls Golf District at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala on Monday. The Lady Raiders 454 total was 8 shots behind Ogallala’s 446 for fifth place and 12 shots behind third place Lexington’s 442. Scottsbluff (325) once again blew away the field by taking four of the top five spots and beating runner-up Gering (425) by 100 stokes.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch shares incredible moment with family following first win as Nebraska's interim DC
Bill Busch had his debut as interim DC at Nebraska against Indiana on Saturday. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 at home. Busch’s defense was able to force 1 turnover in the win. Nebraska also held Indiana to 290 total yards of offense, with 223 through the air and 67 on the ground.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
KETV.com
Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph names Nebraska's 'emotional leader' following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph picked up his first win as Nebraska’s interim Head Coach last Saturday against Indiana. On Monday, the acting head coach named the team’s emotional leader, noting he likes to celebrate big after a big play such as a sack. It’s hard to get hyped up after...
unothegateway.com
Head swimming and diving coach resigns
The UNO swimming and diving program announced the resignation of Todd Samland, who has been a part of the Mavericks’ team for nearly 25 years. Samland has been the only head coach in history for the Maverick team and oversaw the addition of men’s swimming and diving in 2020. Connie Claussen, a pioneer for women’s athletics at UNO, hired Samland in 1999. Samland is a UNO alumni and has led multiple athletes and teams to the NCAA tournament and the Summit League Conference tournament.
News Channel Nebraska
USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital
BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
wnax.com
University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
News Channel Nebraska
Ernest (Ernie) Weyeneth (75) of Lincoln
LINCOLN-Ernest (Ernie) Weyeneth (75) of Lincoln passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1947, in Red Willow County where his Family were Homesteaders. His Parents were Leonard (Scoop) and Leila (Jolly) Weyeneth.He grew up in McCook, NE, graduating from McCook High School. He then attended and graduated from McCook Community College. Ernie continued his education at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. While at the University he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman, assigned to the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. After returning from overseas service, he completed and earned a degree in Business Administration from UNL.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
Jeremy Pernell: Two Intriguing Coaching Possibilities for Nebraska
Gary Patterson and Lance Leipold check off a lot of boxes, but there are other options with fewer question marks
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video
Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
