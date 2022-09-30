ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

District golf: Larson to represent Sidney at state tournament

OGALLALA – The Sidney Lady Raider Girls Golf Team finished in sixth place at the B-4 Girls Golf District at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala on Monday. The Lady Raiders 454 total was 8 shots behind Ogallala’s 446 for fifth place and 12 shots behind third place Lexington’s 442. Scottsbluff (325) once again blew away the field by taking four of the top five spots and beating runner-up Gering (425) by 100 stokes.
SIDNEY, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Kearney, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regent University#Pba#Memorial Stadium#Alcohol#Huskers#Playfly Sports
unothegateway.com

Head swimming and diving coach resigns

The UNO swimming and diving program announced the resignation of Todd Samland, who has been a part of the Mavericks’ team for nearly 25 years. Samland has been the only head coach in history for the Maverick team and oversaw the addition of men’s swimming and diving in 2020. Connie Claussen, a pioneer for women’s athletics at UNO, hired Samland in 1999. Samland is a UNO alumni and has led multiple athletes and teams to the NCAA tournament and the Summit League Conference tournament.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital

BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
BEATRICE, NE
wnax.com

University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ernest (Ernie) Weyeneth (75) of Lincoln

LINCOLN-Ernest (Ernie) Weyeneth (75) of Lincoln passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1947, in Red Willow County where his Family were Homesteaders. His Parents were Leonard (Scoop) and Leila (Jolly) Weyeneth.He grew up in McCook, NE, graduating from McCook High School. He then attended and graduated from McCook Community College. Ernie continued his education at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. While at the University he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman, assigned to the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. After returning from overseas service, he completed and earned a degree in Business Administration from UNL.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video

Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy