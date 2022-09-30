LINCOLN-Ernest (Ernie) Weyeneth (75) of Lincoln passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1947, in Red Willow County where his Family were Homesteaders. His Parents were Leonard (Scoop) and Leila (Jolly) Weyeneth.He grew up in McCook, NE, graduating from McCook High School. He then attended and graduated from McCook Community College. Ernie continued his education at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. While at the University he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman, assigned to the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. After returning from overseas service, he completed and earned a degree in Business Administration from UNL.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO