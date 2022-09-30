Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Valentino's Trippy Face Tattoos Take The Logomania Trend To New Heights
Fashion — and beauty by extension — has always centered around the power of outward-facing self-expression. Moody and misunderstood manifests in deep colors, transgressive placements, and avant-garde techniques while a polished ponytail paired with a fresh face imbues confidence the way few other looks can. At the Valentino show, which unfolded smack-dab in the center of Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘23, the event’s standout beauty look had a lot to say. In fact, it screamed. The logo face tattoos at Valentino Spring/Summer 2023, created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to fit the show’s “unboxing” theme, are exciting, out-there, and slightly terrifying — like a high-fashion horror movie in which the tissue paper swaddling your new trousers suddenly becomes sentient.
thezoereport.com
Miu Miu Sends a New Message For Spring 2023
“Every message is a translation, but nothing has ever been translated.” So reads the top of the notes left on every seat at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023 show. Waiting inside the circular Palais d'Iéna (the late ‘30s-era former Museum of Public Works), excited attendees sat on tubular benches, while immersed amongst Shuang Li’s out of space and time multimedia installation. With videos featuring interstellar animation by Linyou Xie (and a dreamy original soundtrack by Eli Osheyack), the Berlin and Geneva-based Chinese artist evoked broken, labyrinthine wires, under the ocean floor, which comprise the “cloud” upon which we so depend.
thezoereport.com
Only Rihanna Could Single-Handedly Bring The ‘Bump-It’ Pouf Back To Life
When you’re a beauty tastemaker on Rihanna’s level, a visit back into the archives is always cause for celebration. Even forward-facing visionaries need to look to the past sometimes — and while the ‘00s were definitely full of questionable beauty trends, plenty of them are as exciting in 2022 as they were in their heyday. Just look at Rihanna’s hair pouf, spotted at beau A$AP Rocky’s birthday party. Back in the day, larger than life poufs adorned everyone from Snooki to Beyoncé — and an early-career Rih definitely got in on the fun in the early- and mid-aughts.
thezoereport.com
Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle
The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
6 Denim Trends To Spice Up Your Fall Wardrobe
There is nothing like fresh denim to usher in autumn. Whether you are sliding into a pair of brand new jeans or testing out a completely of-the-moment interpretation of the closet-favorite fabric (here’s looking at you, Y2K-approved midi skirts and waistcoats), the denim trends of fall 2022 are a surefire way to fully embrace cooler weather.
Comments / 0