When you’re a beauty tastemaker on Rihanna’s level, a visit back into the archives is always cause for celebration. Even forward-facing visionaries need to look to the past sometimes — and while the ‘00s were definitely full of questionable beauty trends, plenty of them are as exciting in 2022 as they were in their heyday. Just look at Rihanna’s hair pouf, spotted at beau A$AP Rocky’s birthday party. Back in the day, larger than life poufs adorned everyone from Snooki to Beyoncé — and an early-career Rih definitely got in on the fun in the early- and mid-aughts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO