Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Related
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George […]
Popcorn mistaken for gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, mall
Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in jersey city as reports of an active shooter spread on social media. What many though was the sound of gunfire, was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, Oct 1, around 3:30 p.m.. Officers were...
jerseydigs.com
Construction Continues as 55 Union Rises in Newark’s Ironbound
A two-block development that is by far the largest project in a mostly low-rise Newark neighborhood is beginning to take shape following several years of controversy over the size of the complex. Construction work is humming along nicely at 55 Union, a major revitalization being undertaken by J&L Companies. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jerseydigs.com
Study Says Jersey City’s Downtown Grew Eighth Fastest in U.S. Over 10 Years
The well-documented building boom that has taken place in Jersey City ranks among the country’s best based on new research that examines America’s downtown cores. StorageCafe, a self-storage marketplace, has released a study profiling downtown apartment construction over the last decade. The company pulled data on multi-family units built within the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and then considered only new residences created within the downtown areas based on corresponding zip codes.
News 12
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
Longest-serving pastor in Paterson, 91, honored with key to the city
The longest-serving pastor in Paterson, who is 91 years old, said her community is what keeps her going.
jcitytimes.com
Report: Former Fulop Confidant Tom Bertoli to Plead Guilty in Tax Case
Tom Bertoli, a former close associate and aide to Mayor Fulop, will reportedly enter a plea of guilty to a tax-related charge when he appears before a U.S. District Court judge tomorrow. The report, which appeared yesterday in New Jersey Globe, also said that Bertoli would not be cooperating with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested in Pennsylvania for Bostwick Avenue murder in May
A Jersey City man was arrested in Pennsylvania over the weekend for a fatal stabbing that occurred on Bostwick Avenue in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Suarez said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
United Airlines to suspend service at major US airport
The suspension will take effect following the arrival of final inbound flights on Oct. 29, according to the memo, which says that the airline is working to find alternate arrangements for customers who already had flights now affected by the change.
brickunderground.com
Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
hudsontv.com
New Bell Tower For Bayonne’s Fitzpatrick Park Arrives This Week
Mayor Jimmy Davis has announced that the new bell tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive in Bayonne on or about Wednesday, October 5. The thirty-five-foot tower will be the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church of Bayonne.
Largest price hike in nearly a decade for leases on NYC's rent-stabilized apartments now in effect
The change affects more than two million New Yorkers who reside in rent-stabilized apartments.
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
Comments / 0