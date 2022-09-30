ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
jerseydigs.com

Construction Continues as 55 Union Rises in Newark’s Ironbound

A two-block development that is by far the largest project in a mostly low-rise Newark neighborhood is beginning to take shape following several years of controversy over the size of the complex. Construction work is humming along nicely at 55 Union, a major revitalization being undertaken by J&L Companies. The...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Health
Jersey City, NJ
Business
jerseydigs.com

Study Says Jersey City’s Downtown Grew Eighth Fastest in U.S. Over 10 Years

The well-documented building boom that has taken place in Jersey City ranks among the country’s best based on new research that examines America’s downtown cores. StorageCafe, a self-storage marketplace, has released a study profiling downtown apartment construction over the last decade. The company pulled data on multi-family units built within the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and then considered only new residences created within the downtown areas based on corresponding zip codes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme

Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#New York City#Wallethub
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
ijustwanttoeat.com

Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City

Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
brickunderground.com

Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

New Bell Tower For Bayonne’s Fitzpatrick Park Arrives This Week

Mayor Jimmy Davis has announced that the new bell tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive in Bayonne on or about Wednesday, October 5. The thirty-five-foot tower will be the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church of Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy