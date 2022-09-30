Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man arrested for traffic violation dies in Spartanburg County jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died Monday morning while incarcerated in an Upstate jail, an official said. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger pronounced Lavell Najah Lane, 29, of Moore, dead just after 5 a.m. at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, on California Avenue. An autopsy was performed...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County man wanted for stealing from employer, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Anderson County man is wanted for stealing from his employer, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say John F. Silvent is wanted for theft of multiple construction items from his employer, valued upwards of $2,000. The theft happened in the Waterford Drive...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in early morning crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday. The coroner said Martavius Smith, 28, crashed along Camelot Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department...
WLOS.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
FOX Carolina
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Family seeks answers after man is shot, killed after encounter with Greenville Co. deputies
The family of a Greenville man who was shot and killed after an encounter with deputies last week is calling for more information in his death.
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says
LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in South Carolina
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
golaurens.com
Cagle booked at Johnson Detention Center on murder charge
William Loyd Todd Cagle was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on Saturday after being arrested in Colorado on Sept. 21 on murder charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend Terry Ann Chermak. Cagle was charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent...
counton2.com
Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County. 26-year-old Tyler Bright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Tractor trailer driver dead after weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate, involving a tractor-trailer. The single vehicle crash happened around 8:40 Sunday night on Highway 76 in Oconee County, near Westminster.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85S causing delays near mile marker 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays on I-85S near mile marker 51. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 8:26 p.m. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning. The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies to hold press conference Monday
The Family of an Upstate man shot and killed after a run-in with Deputies last week, is set to hold a press conference related to what they described as “new revelations” in the case
