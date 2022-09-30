Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have ‘no closed doors’ even in the bathroom

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a very interesting set of rules at home. The Hollywood couple revealed to E! News during a recent interview that they always keep their doors open, including when they are in the bathroom.

The pair shared some of their parenting choices, explaining that their “doors are always open” in their house, adding that “there are no closed doors.”

Mila also explained that “for better or for worse, as a family,” they have “embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.” The actors share 7-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 5-year-old son, Dimitri.

“I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” Mila said. However, living with her husband and kids, “It doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference.”

The actress went on to say that she started leaving the door open because her kids knocked “every two seconds,” so they just decided to “just keep the door damn open.”

The fan-favorite couple is known for sharing many details about their family life, making headlines in July 2021 after revealing they don’t bathe their kids on a daily basis, but instead they do it when they are visibly dirty.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” the actor previously said, “Otherwise, there’s no point.” Mila also said that she “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. … I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out,” she confessed.