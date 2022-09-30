ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Year Itch: Trevor Noah Announces Decision To Leave ‘The Daily Show’

By Carmen Jones
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

The “seven-year itch” is upon South African comedian Trevor Noah as he’s decided to sever his relationship with “The Daily Show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odpr0_0iGydCzC00
Source: Rich Fury / Getty

On Thursday, the host announced that he would be departing from the show that he says has been one of the “greatest challenges” and “joys” of his life.

Seven years ago to many viewers’ surprise, the Johannesburg native took over for the beloved, John Stewart and in his departing statement Noah said he, “never dreamed” he would be chosen to lead such a highly regarded platform. When he initially began the gig, he was highly scrutinized for old antisemitic tweets and comedy routines where he disparaged Aboriginal women but he went on to win over the hearts of “The Daily Show “fans.

As the anniversary of “The Daily Show” approached, the political commentator said on Thursday, September 29,

“I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything that we’ve gone through … and I realized that after seven years, my time is up.”

Noah no longer wants to be bound to a host’s desk – he desperately longs for freedom. The 38-year-old said he misses “learning other languages, going to other countries and putting on shows and just being everywhere doing everything.”

He added,

“I’m really grateful for every person who is here and even the people who aren’t because they did great things. It’s a weird thing to say, I’m not good at goodbyes and it’s not instant, I’m not disappearing, don’t worry.” I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.”

Shortly before Noah shared his news with the world, Decider revealed that he would be announcing his departure.

Paramount later confirmed the report to Variety with a statement that read;

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

This isn’t the first time Noah has made headlines this week.

He was recently spotted getting cozy with singer Dua Lipa. The pair were seen having a romantic dinner date in The Big Apple on Wednesday night and a DailyMail source noted that the two “left together and walked,” pausing from time to time “for long embraces” and “kissing.”

Maybe Trevor wants a little more free time to spend with his new ting. He’s performed at a high level for several years and deserves to fill his life with experiences and pop princesses that bring him joy.

Noah’s time at “The Daily Show” is undoubtedly the end of an era and in the words of our Philly brothers, Boyz 2 Men; “It’s so hard to say goodbye” but we know this charismatic comedian’s talk show journey has just begun.

Comments / 1

