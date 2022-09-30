BLACKSBURG – Members of the Virginia Tech women's tennis team wrapped up competition at the Liberty University on Sunday in Lynchburg, Va. Sophomore Dariya Radulova continued her strong fall campaign with another weekend of straight set victories producing three singles wins. Junior Sabina Richtrova matched her teammates dominance with her own trio of wins in straight sets. Senior Kirsten Husted picked up her first win of the fall season against Liberty's Elsa Kirch, claiming them 6-2, 6-0.

