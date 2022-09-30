ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hokiesports.com

Tech concludes weekend at Liberty

BLACKSBURG – Members of the Virginia Tech women's tennis team wrapped up competition at the Liberty University on Sunday in Lynchburg, Va. Sophomore Dariya Radulova continued her strong fall campaign with another weekend of straight set victories producing three singles wins. Junior Sabina Richtrova matched her teammates dominance with her own trio of wins in straight sets. Senior Kirsten Husted picked up her first win of the fall season against Liberty's Elsa Kirch, claiming them 6-2, 6-0.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies fall 3-1 to Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, VA --The Virginia Tech volleyball team lost Sunday as the Syracuse Orange posted a 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 19-25, 22-25) win at home at Cassell Coliseum. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. This is the Hokies first loss at home. Cara Lewis...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies storm back to beat No. 3 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to take down No. 3 North Carolina, 2-1, on Saturday night at Thompson Field. Taylor Bryan scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute before Tori Powell found the winner in the 85th minute to give the Hokies their first win over the Tar Heels since 2011.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Soundbites: Postgame press conference (North Carolina)

BLACKSBURG – Following its game Saturday at North Carolina, Virginia Tech football met with the media for a press conference. Read below for what head coach Brent Pry, receiver Kaleb Smith, defensive back Chamarri Conner and quarterback Grant Wells had to say. Head coach Brent Pry. On North Carolina...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Christiansburg, VA
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Christiansburg, OH
City
George Washington, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech hosts No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women's soccer team travels back to Blacksburg to take on #3 North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's match against North Carolina will air live on ACC Network Extra. Virginia Tech trails the series against North Carolina with a 2-7 at home record.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Trevor Cone makes first PGA Tour cut

JACKSON, Miss. – In just his second start on the PGA Tour this season, Virginia Tech alum Trevor Cone has advanced to the weekend of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. The former Hokie compiled a 6-under 138 (67-71) to finish Friday's second round tied for 10th and easily make the cut.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy