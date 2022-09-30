Still Droppin’ It For Jesus: Check The Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Sherman’s Showcase’

IFC just dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Sherman’s Showcase” and we are excited!

Sherman’s Showcase Season Two Trailer Is Here

Sherman’s Showcase is back this October and even if we don’t get another smash hit like “Drop It For Jesus,” we know the new season is going to deliver. Executive Producer John Legend will be back along with a new roster of guest stars that includes Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Porsha Williams & MORE.

Peep the trailer below:

We can’t WAIT to see Bresha Webb do Mary J. Blige. That has us laughing up a storm already.

The acclaimed series Sherman’s Showcase features sketches, dancers, fake commercials,

movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop

it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is

hosted by Sherman McDaniels as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn

from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

The Emmy ® -winning variety series Sherman’s Showcase, returns to IFC and AMC+ on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30pm ET. The first two episodes will premiere on October 26, with additional episodes available to stream on the service one week early.