Revisit 5 of the most popular episodes of The Daily J for International Podcast Day

(WWJ) — Today (Sept. 30) is International Podcast Day, which celebrates all of our favorite shows, and the people behind the scenes that make them possible.

The Daily J , WWJ's original podcast hosted by Zach Clark, provides a daily dive into the top stories of the week, both in the Metro Detroit region and across the world.

From cougar sightings in Michigan, to the existence of Bigfoot and beyond, here are some the most popular episodes of The Daily J podcast:

Is Bigfoot real? One expert says, "Oh! Absolutely!”

If a picture is worth a thousand words, does that make Bigfoot real? Maybe if the pictures weren't blurry. After rumors of a recent sighting in Metro Detroit were debunked, WWJ's Zach Clark talked to a scientist who is all-in on Sasquatch.

Clutch: The inspiration behind Wayne County Lyfe, a Metro Detroit comedy duo on the rise

With millions of views across multiple platforms, the Wayne County Lyfe social media pages are among the most popular in Michigan. Find out what makes Cody, Dip Cup and Uncle Terry so relatable.

"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan

Confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan are pretty rare but that doesn't stop people from speculating. After a Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral, WWJ's Zach Clark explored why -- despite not having a breeding population -- cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.

Nothing says ‘Welcome to Detroit’ like an 80-foot tire. What’s the story behind the Motor City icon?

There are few feelings like the feeling of being "home." For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. WWJ's Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.

Oscars "fight" shocks world; But a Detroit mayor and TV anchor beat them to the punch

The world was abuzz after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. As sensational as that was, WWJ's Zach Clark takes us back to the 1980s for a look at a similar incident starring a TV news anchor and the Mayor of Detroit.

