MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
‘Perilous’ shortage of homecare workers leaves patients trapped in hospitals
Exclusive: almost one in four people unable to be discharged were waiting for home care, data reveals
6 powerful yoga poses to try when you want to release anger and frustration and find a sense of calm
Yoga doesn't just help soothe anger and tension in the moment — it can also boost mindful awareness, making it easier to manage future angry feelings.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
powerofpositivity.com
Counselors Explain 3 Ways to Heal Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse is probably one of the hardest things to overcome. It can create deep scars. In fact, your healing process may last months or even years. But, as with most things, there is always hope of you getting better when you leave a narcissist. Every healing process starts with you deciding to get better. The rest will fall into place if you have that intention. If you’re still confused about what steps you can take, here are three things you can do to heal from narcissistic abuse.
Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
psychologytoday.com
Betrayal Trauma’s Divisive Narrative
Being abused by someone who has power over you creates a double bind for the victim. The victim's dependence on the perpetrator makes confrontation very risky, if not impossible. Victims betrayed by someone who should be a caretaker frequently bury their trauma. Those who have been blind to their trauma...
psychologytoday.com
“Thoughts Are Not Feelings” Is Bad Psychological Advice
If you have been in therapy before or have picked up a cognitive behavioral or dialectical therapy book, you have likely encountered the adage that “thoughts are not feelings.” The statement intends to help clients distinguish between their interpretation of a situation and the emotional reality of how that situation affected them. Take, for example, this passage from the Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Workbook for Bipolar Disorder by Sheri Van Dijk:
Psych Centra
Can People with an Antisocial Personality Feel Empathy or Remorse?
Someone with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) may be less likely to experience remorse and empathy, and more prone to negative emotions, like anger and sadness. But there are exceptions. A lack of consideration for others is one of the hallmarks of antisocial personality disorder, sometimes referred to as sociopathy. Sociopathy...
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Psych Centra
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
KTVZ
You may need a Sober October more than you think. Experts explain how to do it right
Sober October, Dry January and Dry July: For one quarter of a year, these campaigns provide a motivation for people to come together and challenge themselves to go without alcohol. It isn’t a surprise to Annie Grace that these periods to reduce alcohol consumption are becoming more popular. The author...
KevinMD.com
How to motivate a “lazy” teen
A high school objective: take in young, immature students, work on them in various ways for four years and send them out educated, confident and purposeful. At least that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Perhaps that’s the way it used to be. But things are different now.
KIDS・
Vice
Attachment styles have us all in a chokehold
The internet has cracked it. Specifically, TikTok. By it I mean: whether or not someone really loves you. Whether they will eventually hurt you. Whether they mean to hurt you if they do. Whether it would be better if you had actually never met in the first place. These are questions as old as time immemorial but the internet has the answer to them all and the answer is the same every time: attachment theory.
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
psychologytoday.com
How Stereotypes About Teens Cause Harm
Negative stereotypes about teenagers impact teens' self-conceptions and beliefs about normative behaviors. Teenagers endorsing negative stereotypes about themselves engage in more risk-taking. Teenagers endorsing negative stereotypes about themselves experience brain changes associated with reduced cognitive control. We’ve all heard the stereotypes that teenagers are rebellious, troublemaking, or lazy. To some...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
Coping With Trauma Triggers
Trauma has become a new popular topic in many forums. Suddenly people are realizing how important it is to acknowledge the trauma that has shaped many of our lives. It is not chic or trendy to talk about trauma — it is a lifesaver to talk about trauma. For decades this topic was swept under the carpet and hushed while we all just pretended to carry on with our lives as if nothing happened. But then, we woke up. Our hearts and psyches could no longer survive the silence.
You're not broken: People share experiences with intrusive thoughts to help normalize them
'I was today years old when I realized there was a word for this.'. When I was younger I used to think I was dying or that I would get kidnapped by a random stranger, but I kept it to myself because I thought something was wrong with me. I thought that telling people would confirm this fear, so I kept it inside my entire life until I was an adult and learned it was part of ADHD and other disorders, such as OCD and PTSD. But it doesn't have to be part of a disorder at all—a vast amount of people just have intrusive thoughts, and a Twitter user, Laura Gastón, is trying to normalize them for others.
psychologytoday.com
Becoming a Small Talk Expert
Many people noticed that their social skills got a little rusty during the pandemic. My latest book discusses the psychology of mirrors and reflections. Research explains why being reflected by others is so vital to our well-being. Being reflected occurs naturally during face-to-face conversations. We need these reflections from others...
