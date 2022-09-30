ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Off the rails: UK’s uniquely bad trains test the will to watch football | Barney Ronay

By Barney Ronay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtzBM_0iGybfJj00

And I shall look upon your fixed infrastructure, your rolling stock, your ludicrous ticketing, your urine-soaked toilet cubicle floors on which we lay our heads while travelling the spine of this small and ostensibly wealthy country. And I shall judge you on your infrastructure, your rolling stock and all those other things. And I shall do so harshly. Because they are, let’s face it, absolutely bloody awful.

There is a theory that the health of a society should be measured by the state of its drains. The Romans? You could drive a chariot down there. On the other hand the rail network does a pretty good job too as an anatomy of care, planning, hope and indeed the ability to make some very simple things work.

This is a spectrum that runs all the way from the Mount Fuji bullet train gliding off into its frictionless calfskin-leather future; and terminates on a rain-sodden Sunday night platform at Crewe as the words “Avanti Trains regrets to announce …” emerge from the semi-functioning PA, and a sweating man in a tracksuit asks for the fifth time if you want to buy a bag of meat.

Anyone wanting to travel this weekend faces a tidal surge of accumulating horrors

It is always a good time to talk about trains. And this weekend is a uniquely bad time for Britain’s uniquely bad trains, for their interaction with sport, and with football in particular. To be clear this is by no means a criticism of striking train staff. These striking workers are, in the end, the saviours of the train network, not the part that is crippling it. Support them. They’re telling you what is wrong with this thing.

But the fact remains that anyone wanting to travel this weekend faces a tidal surge of accumulating horrors, even perhaps a moment of decisive crisis. There are over 150 football fixtures scheduled in England, Wales and Scotland, from men’s and women’s elite tier to FA Cup early rounds. Has there been a more difficult, cripplingly expensive, and generally dysfunctional weekend for those who travel to watch sport, who basically make this industry exist in the first place?

This starts with the state of the timetable. There are trains to some places. But in most cases, London to Manchester, for example, you can’t book a ticket and will simply have to turn up and hope for the opportunity to press your face into a grease-filmed window for two and a half hours.

Other journeys are unworkable. If you want to follow Bristol City to QPR the last train back leaves before the final whistle. Should you want to see Millwall play Blackburn the only way there by public transport is to catch a seven-hour bus, off on Friday, back on Monday morning, at a total trip cost of up to £300. You cannot – and I will not – put a price on the sight of an unleashed Murray Wallace rampaging forward from left-sided centre back. But that is the price currently.

Even without a strike there are serious problems in making any kind of football trip. The trains are terrible by default, wracked with cancellations, overcrowding, and even (ladies and gentlemen: Avanti West Coast) ghost trains that never existed in the first place.

For an operator like Avanti the strike is almost a blessing, a way to mask its everyday failures, a service so appalling it manages the incredible task of making the Virgin Pendolino look like a sunlit age of customer care. At times it just doesn’t seem to add up. Why run a train company at all when your model involves treating passengers as an irritating daily inconvenience? But this is also structural. The easiest way to make a profit on these trains is to cut costs. So everything gets shabbier by design.

Football trains give you other insights too, a front row seat along the nation’s trunk lines. And it is a jittery, slightly wild place right out there right now. People are being forced into uncomfortable spaces.

There is often friction. Weekend journeys are routinely broken by police stops (Milton Keynes, home of the hi-vis intervention). Train staff have been asked to deal with this, and have, in my experience, gone above and beyond in their care. It must be hugely stressful. In fact, for all the reflexive disdain for club football supporters it is a measure of everyone’s self-control that things have gone as well as they have.

Add to this the exorbitant cost of tickets, the underlying rise in the cost of everything that relies on energy (ie everything) plus non-refundable hotel costs. Little wonder the will to travel to watch football might be severely tested.

Plus of course the demands of TV and thoughtless scheduling feed into this. There is no sensible connection between kick-off and travel times, no interest in the problems caused by moving games. There are major fixtures before the World Cup that still don’t have confirmed kick-off times. How do you plan for that, or maintain enthusiasm to be present, to act as the actual human grease that makes this whole thing work?

And this is the key point, because something else is being degraded here. Travel, mobility, access: these are basic rights, essential to happiness and economic growth. Football is a small strand in this. But spectator sport did also grow out of this urge to travel, out of the Saturday half-day holiday and a rail network that gave the masses freedom to move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NC9w0_0iGybfJj00
Brentford fans leave Kew Bridge railway station en route to their match against Tottenham last April. Photograph: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

This is the soul of this thing. Being there, physical presence, the will to keep going are what has made this industry work. Away fan energy, the basic kinetic power of pointing and shouting, is why there will never be a super league here (until there is suddenly a super league).

But it is also the case that the match day experience is no longer where the real money is, secondary in any future model to digital revenues. So it becomes ever more diminished. VAR is a part of this, operated in a way that makes those present secondary to the spectacle.

A winter World Cup, fixtures staged at impossible times. All of this says: we will stretch you thin, will take all you can give because, for now, you are willing to give it. And yes, just in case that message has got lost somewhere in here, the trains are buggered once again.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Romans#Crewe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump

Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Even Thailand has decriminalised cannabis – it’s high time Britain caught up

A group of police commissioners at the Conservative party conference will argue that the UK government should reclassify cannabis from a class B to a class A drug, which would place it on the same legal level as heroin or cocaine, and greatly increase the penalties for anyone caught using or selling marijuana. It’s an outrageous suggestion, and totally out of step with the rest of the world, where the war on weed seems to be coming to an end.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Two children, one night to survive as a solo parent… What could possibly go wrong?

For the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to get our little cherub to drink formula so her mum can have a bit more freedom. The first few weeks of trying were calamitous, as our doughy poppet seemed utterly repelled by the thought of latching on to anything that wasn’t anatomically connected to someone. She interpreted our first offerings of formula as, ‘Here is some poison for you to drink.’ Now, she gives us the annoyed, but indulging, response one typically gets from the words, ‘Is Pepsi OK?’ which we consider progress. My daughter’s attitude to me is generally similar. I adore her, but she thinks me merely pleasant, holding me in the strained ambivalence my wife has for the people who do holiday cover for Radio 2 presenters.
KIDS
The Guardian

Gill Dorer obituary

My mother, Gill Dorer, who has died aged 78, was, among many things, director of services at Arthritis Care, a member of the General Medical Council (GMC), a director of the charity Relate and a magistrate. She sat on the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) and the Chartered...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

I can’t come out to my conservative family. I feel so lonely

The question I am a gay man in my early 30s. I have a good job, great friends and I am in good health. My only problem is that I am deeply closeted. No one in my life knows this. My friends and family, though supportive and loving, hold entrenched conservative views, including an antipathy to homosexuality. I don’t want to let them down and I can never come out to them for fear of rejection. I witnessed first-hand what rejection can do to people when a colleague came out to his conservative family. They rejected him and he sadly then took his own life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

459K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy