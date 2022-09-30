ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
The Independent

Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Manchester United show to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench.The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it onto the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.However, Keane, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, insists the reverse is true and that the club would have been better off allowing him to leave during...
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables

Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United

The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000-a-week to extend his stay with the club. (Football.london)
Yardbarker

Rodri Is Back In Manchester City Training

Manchester City ran riot against Manchester United beating their bitter local rivals 6-3 with one hat-trick from Erling Haaland and another one coming from Phil Foden, who scored his first career goals against The Red Devils. It was an even more impressive performance due to the fact that they were...
The Guardian

Alexander-Arnold and Salah fire Liverpool to victory against Rangers

The first competitive fixture between two of Britain’s most successful clubs captured the imagination, drew Steven Gerrard back to his beloved club and even attracted Sir Alex Ferguson back to enemy territory. But the contest did not live up to the billing. Liverpool strolled to victory over a Rangers team that are without a point or a goal on their return to the Champions League stage, and were outclassed throughout at Anfield.
NBC Sports

What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?

Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says 'no one can compete with' prolific Erling Haaland

Haaland is already closing in on 20 goals for the season, after hitting a hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby victory. Pep Guardiola has labelled Erling Haaland incomparable for his age, after the Manchester City (opens in new tab) striker continued his destructive start to Premier League life with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United (opens in new tab).
