Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Manchester United show to Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench.The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it onto the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.However, Keane, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, insists the reverse is true and that the club would have been better off allowing him to leave during...
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Premier League — as it happened
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as City thrashed United in a remarkable Manchester derby
ESPN
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden hit hat tricks as Man City win 6-3 against Man United
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City routed rivals Manchester United in an emphatic 6-3 victory on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Premier League. City raced into a commanding four-goal lead in the first half at the Etihad, starting with a Foden strike on...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United
The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000-a-week to extend his stay with the club. (Football.london)
Yardbarker
Rodri Is Back In Manchester City Training
Manchester City ran riot against Manchester United beating their bitter local rivals 6-3 with one hat-trick from Erling Haaland and another one coming from Phil Foden, who scored his first career goals against The Red Devils. It was an even more impressive performance due to the fact that they were...
Alexander-Arnold and Salah fire Liverpool to victory against Rangers
The first competitive fixture between two of Britain’s most successful clubs captured the imagination, drew Steven Gerrard back to his beloved club and even attracted Sir Alex Ferguson back to enemy territory. But the contest did not live up to the billing. Liverpool strolled to victory over a Rangers team that are without a point or a goal on their return to the Champions League stage, and were outclassed throughout at Anfield.
Pundit Says Declan Rice Should Move To Manchester United Over Liverpool
Ex-Manchester United player Paul Parker has spoken about West Ham star Declan Rice; saying that a move to Old Trafford would be better for him than Liverpool.
NBC Sports
What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?
Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
SkySports
Leicester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest: James Maddison scores two to send Steve Cooper's side bottom
Leicester City won their first game of the season with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest that takes them off the bottom of the Premier League table and leaves their East Midlands rivals there instead. Two first-half goals from James Maddison either side of Harvey Barnes' curled effort soon...
fourfourtwo.com
'It's a mistake, even if they're relegated' – supporters react to Rafa Benitez's potential Premier League return
Rafa Benitez could be coming back to England, with a move to Nottingham Forest – and it's safe to say fans have mixed opinions. Football moves quickly – and Rafa Benitez could well be Nottingham Forest manager in a matter of days. Life has come at Steve Cooper...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says 'no one can compete with' prolific Erling Haaland
Haaland is already closing in on 20 goals for the season, after hitting a hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby victory. Pep Guardiola has labelled Erling Haaland incomparable for his age, after the Manchester City (opens in new tab) striker continued his destructive start to Premier League life with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United (opens in new tab).
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says he did not play Cristiano Ronaldo in derby 'out of respect'
Erik ten Hag says he did not bring Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City "out of respect". But former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has criticised the club's handling of the Portuguese superstar, declaring that United are displaying "disrespect" to the striker. The...
