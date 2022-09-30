New Jersey startups that are currently involved with, or applying to, the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and/or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs now have access to an additional funding source. Today, the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) opened applications for the fourth round of its SBIR/STTR Direct Financial Assistance Program on Monday. The program provides a $25,000 to $50,000 funding match to New Jersey-based companies that have received federal SBIR/STTR grants.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO