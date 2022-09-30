Read full article on original website
CSIT Launches New Round of Financial Support for Startups
New Jersey startups that are currently involved with, or applying to, the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and/or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs now have access to an additional funding source. Today, the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) opened applications for the fourth round of its SBIR/STTR Direct Financial Assistance Program on Monday. The program provides a $25,000 to $50,000 funding match to New Jersey-based companies that have received federal SBIR/STTR grants.
Statewide Student Mental Wellness Support Infrastructure Proposal Unveiled
In response to the sharp increase in rates of depression, anxiety, and stress facing New Jersey’s teens and young adults, Gov. Phil Murphy and members of his administration announced today a new infrastructure for student and family support, the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network, operated by the Department of Children and Families.
